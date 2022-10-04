Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Ceconomy AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CEC   DE0007257503

CECONOMY AG

(CEC)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  06:12 2022-10-04 am EDT
1.241 EUR   +2.65%
05:56aAfr : CECONOMY AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements
EQ
09/28CECONOMY : Warburg Research gives a Neutral rating
MD
09/23Ceconomy : Baader Investment Conference
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

AFR: CECONOMY AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

10/04/2022 | 05:56am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: CECONOMY AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
CECONOMY AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

04.10.2022 / 11:54 CET/CEST
Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements transmitted by EQS - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

CECONOMY AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 1st half-year

Language: German
Date of disclosure: February 14, 2023
Address: https://www.ceconomy.de/de/investor-relations/

Language: English
Date of disclosure: February 14, 2023
Address: https://www.ceconomy.de/en/investor-relations/

Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 2nd half-year

Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 10, 2023
Address: https://www.ceconomy.de/de/investor-relations/

Language: English
Date of disclosure: August 10, 2023
Address: https://www.ceconomy.de/en/investor-relations/

04.10.2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: CECONOMY AG
Kaistr. 3
40221 Düsseldorf
Germany
Internet: www.ceconomy.de

 
End of News EQS News Service

1456373  04.10.2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1456373&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 21 336 M 20 990 M 20 990 M
Net income 2022 75,1 M 73,9 M 73,9 M
Net Debt 2022 1 641 M 1 614 M 1 614 M
P/E ratio 2022 8,47x
Yield 2022 6,67%
Capitalization 587 M 577 M 577 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,10x
EV / Sales 2023 0,11x
Nbr of Employees 44 280
Free-Float 28,8%
Chart CECONOMY AG
Duration : Period :
Ceconomy AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CECONOMY AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 1,21 €
Average target price 2,79 €
Spread / Average Target 131%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Karsten Wildberger Chief Executive Officer
Florian Wieser Chief Financial Officer
Thomas Dannenfeldt Chairman-Supervisory Board
Karin Dohm Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Julia Goldin Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CECONOMY AG-68.10%577
BEST BUY CO., INC.-37.33%14 334
MOBILE WORLD INVESTMENT CORPORATION-12.29%3 652
JB HI-FI LIMITED-21.44%2 680
UNITED ELECTRONICS COMPANY-17.73%1 705
JAY MART-23.48%1 658