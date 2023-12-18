MUNICH (dpa-AFX) - Baader Bank has left Ceconomy at "Reduce" with a target price of 2 euros after the final figures for the past financial year. The results of the Media-Markt-Saturn parent company are in line with the key data already known and the outlook for the new financial year is solid as expected, analyst Volker Bosse wrote in a study published on Monday. There were no concrete statements on the current first quarter. However, the annual outlook shows that the development in the important months of November and December has so far been okay to good./gl/tih

