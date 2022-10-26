Advanced search
    CEC   DE0007257503

CECONOMY AG

(CEC)
Delayed Xetra  -  11:35 2022-10-25 am EDT
1.452 EUR   +0.55%
10/04Afr : CECONOMY AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements
EQ
09/28CECONOMY : Warburg Research gives a Neutral rating
MD
09/23Ceconomy : Baader Investment Conference
PU
CECONOMY AG: FY 2021/22 - Sales above previous year, adjusted EBIT in the upper range of the guidance

10/26/2022 | 01:02am EDT
EQS-News: CECONOMY AG / Key word(s): Development of Sales
CECONOMY AG: FY 2021/22 - Sales above previous year, adjusted EBIT in the upper range of the guidance (news with additional features)

26.10.2022 / 07:00 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

FY 2021/22: Sales above previous year, adjusted EBIT in the upper range of the Guidance

Düsseldorf, 26 October 2022

  • Total sales in FY 2021/22 grew by +3.2%1 on previous year to €21.8 bn and exceed FY guidance; robust development well supported by strong growth in Services & Solutions business.
  • Q4 2021/22 sales rose by +3.6%1 vs. previous year – strong increase of online sales.
  • Adjusted EBIT2 in FY 2021/22 of around €200 m in the upper range of the guidance; adjusted EBIT in Western/Southern Europe and Eastern Europe above previous year.

”Our robust development at the end of financial year 2021/22 shows that our measures are taking effect. Despite the challenging market environment, we managed to grow sales compared to the previous year and achieved a result in the upper range of our current EBIT guidance. We are continuing to optimize our cost structures and focusing on improving profitability. Moreover, we will further strengthen our liquidity.

Our customers are our top priority. We are directing all our efforts towards further enhancing the shopping experience and customer satisfaction across all channels. We grew our Services & Solutions business by more than 20% year-on-year and almost doubled the inhouse share of our online business compared to pre-COVID levels.  

With our Europe-wide ´Let's Go´ campaign, we are achieving high reach in 13 countries and look forward to delighting our customers with attractive product offerings and outstanding services, especially in the peak season around Black Friday and Christmas.“

Dr Karsten Wildberger, CEO CECONOMY AG.

 

All figures published herein are preliminary and unaudited. Full financial disclosure of the results for the 2021/22 financial year will be published on 15 December 2022 at 07:00 CET.

1Total sales growth = Sales growth adjusted for currency effects, IAS 29 and portfolio changes
2Adjusted EBIT = EBIT before non-recurring effects, associates and portfolio changes

Additional features:

File: CECONOMY Trading Statement Q4_FY_2021_22

26.10.2022 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: CECONOMY AG
Kaistr. 3
40221 Düsseldorf
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)211 5408-7222
Fax: +49 (0)211 5408-7005
E-mail: hendrik.finger@ceconomy.de
Internet: www.ceconomy.de
ISIN: DE0007257503, DE0007257537, Weitere: www.ceconomy.de/de/investor-relations/
WKN: 725750, 725753, Weitere: www.ceconomy.de/de/investor-relations/
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1471835

 
End of News EQS News Service

1471835  26.10.2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1471835&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
