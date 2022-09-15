CECONOMY AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



15.09.2022 / 17:24 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Name and legal form: Convergenta Invest GmbH

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Person closely associated with: Title: First name: Jürgen Last name(s): Kellerhals Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

CECONOMY AG

b) LEI

5299001X9L42HXEBCZ51

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE0007257503

b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 1.3361486 EUR 46765.20 EUR 1.32901 EUR 39870.30 EUR 1.3238145 EUR 72809.80 EUR 1.3470207 EUR 78127.20 EUR 1.328245 EUR 53129.80 EUR 1.302 EUR 6510.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 1.3328 EUR 297212.3000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

08/09/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction

Name: Tradegate MIC: TGAT

