CECONOMY AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
15.09.2022 / 17:24 CET/CEST
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
|Name and legal form:
|Convergenta Invest GmbH
a) Position / status
|Person closely associated with:
|Title:
|
|First name:
|Jürgen
|Last name(s):
|Kellerhals
|Position:
|Member of the administrative or supervisory body
b) Initial notification3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
|Type:
|Share
|ISIN:
|DE0007257503
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|1.3361486 EUR
|46765.20 EUR
|1.32901 EUR
|39870.30 EUR
|1.3238145 EUR
|72809.80 EUR
|1.3470207 EUR
|78127.20 EUR
|1.328245 EUR
|53129.80 EUR
|1.302 EUR
|6510.00 EUR
d) Aggregated information
|Price
|Aggregated volume
|1.3328 EUR
|297212.3000 EUR
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
|Name:
|Tradegate
|MIC:
|TGAT
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|CECONOMY AG
|
|Kaistr. 3
|
|40221 Düsseldorf
|
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.ceconomy.de
|
