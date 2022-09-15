Advanced search
    CEC   DE0007257503

CECONOMY AG

(CEC)
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  11:42 2022-09-15 am EDT
1.434 EUR   -6.64%
11:43aCECONOMY AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
11:26aCECONOMY AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
08/31CECONOMY : Commerzbank and ODDO BHF Corporate Conference
PU
CECONOMY AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

09/15/2022 | 11:26am EDT
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

15.09.2022 / 17:24 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Name and legal form: Convergenta Invest GmbH

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Jürgen
Last name(s): Kellerhals
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
CECONOMY AG

b) LEI
5299001X9L42HXEBCZ51 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0007257503

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
1.3361486 EUR 46765.20 EUR
1.32901 EUR 39870.30 EUR
1.3238145 EUR 72809.80 EUR
1.3470207 EUR 78127.20 EUR
1.328245 EUR 53129.80 EUR
1.302 EUR 6510.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
1.3328 EUR 297212.3000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
08/09/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Tradegate
MIC: TGAT


15.09.2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: CECONOMY AG
Kaistr. 3
40221 Düsseldorf
Germany
Internet: www.ceconomy.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

78177  15.09.2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1443787&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
