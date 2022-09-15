CECONOMY AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

|
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
15.09.2022 / 18:53 CET/CEST
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
|Name and legal form:
|Convergenta Invest GmbH
a) Position / status
|Person closely associated with:
|Title:
|
|First name:
|Jürgen
|Last name(s):
|Kellerhals
|Position:
|Member of the administrative or supervisory body
b) Amendment
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|Correction place of the transaction
a) Name
b) LEI4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
|Type:
|Share
|ISIN:
|DE0007257503
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|1.3512873 EUR
|68915.65 EUR
|1.3391631 EUR
|67092.07 EUR
|1.3376576 EUR
|93636.03 EUR
|1.3175933 EUR
|64562.07 EUR
|1.3683173 EUR
|90308.94 EUR
|1.3461605 EUR
|79423.47 EUR
|1.3332428 EUR
|91993.75 EUR
|1.3456707 EUR
|76703.23 EUR
|1.3413582 EUR
|83164.21 EUR
|1.3280269 EUR
|84993.72 EUR
|1.3320423 EUR
|86582.75 EUR
|1.3128947 EUR
|78773.68 EUR
|1.3258347 EUR
|79550.08 EUR
|1.3230183 EUR
|52920.73 EUR
|1.3101108 EUR
|52404.43 EUR
|1.3057743 EUR
|52230.97 EUR
|1.304451 EUR
|13044.51 EUR
d) Aggregated information
|Price
|Aggregated volume
|1.3335 EUR
|1216300.2900 EUR
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|CECONOMY AG
|
|Kaistr. 3
|
|40221 Düsseldorf
|
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.ceconomy.de
|
