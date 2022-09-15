CECONOMY AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



15.09.2022 / 18:53 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Name and legal form: Convergenta Invest GmbH

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Person closely associated with: Title: First name: Jürgen Last name(s): Kellerhals Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Amendment

Correction place of the transaction

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

CECONOMY AG

b) LEI

5299001X9L42HXEBCZ51

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE0007257503

b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 1.3512873 EUR 68915.65 EUR 1.3391631 EUR 67092.07 EUR 1.3376576 EUR 93636.03 EUR 1.3175933 EUR 64562.07 EUR 1.3683173 EUR 90308.94 EUR 1.3461605 EUR 79423.47 EUR 1.3332428 EUR 91993.75 EUR 1.3456707 EUR 76703.23 EUR 1.3413582 EUR 83164.21 EUR 1.3280269 EUR 84993.72 EUR 1.3320423 EUR 86582.75 EUR 1.3128947 EUR 78773.68 EUR 1.3258347 EUR 79550.08 EUR 1.3230183 EUR 52920.73 EUR 1.3101108 EUR 52404.43 EUR 1.3057743 EUR 52230.97 EUR 1.304451 EUR 13044.51 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 1.3335 EUR 1216300.2900 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

08/09/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction

Name: Xetra MIC: XETR

