Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Ceconomy AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CEC   DE0007257503

CECONOMY AG

(CEC)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  01:19 2022-09-15 pm EDT
1.466 EUR   -4.56%
01:03pCECONOMY AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
12:55pCECONOMY AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
12:33pCECONOMY AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

CECONOMY AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

09/15/2022 | 01:03pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

15.09.2022 / 19:01 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Name and legal form: Convergenta Invest GmbH

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Jürgen
Last name(s): Kellerhals
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Amendment
Correction place of transaction

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
CECONOMY AG

b) LEI
5299001X9L42HXEBCZ51 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0007257503

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
1.5571263 EUR 46713.79 EUR
1.5987353 EUR 105516.53 EUR
1.5708432 EUR 94250.59 EUR
1.6103588 EUR 96621.53 EUR
1.5610734 EUR 106152.99 EUR
1.5451837 EUR 108162.86 EUR
1.5364462 EUR 92186.77 EUR
1.4886148 EUR 96759.96 EUR
1.4665646 EUR 73328.23 EUR
1.4178376 EUR 69474.04 EUR
1.4129765 EUR 56519.06 EUR
1.4227148 EUR 71135.74 EUR
1.3680078 EUR 68400.39 EUR
1.362717 EUR 54508.68 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
1.5036 EUR 1139731.1600 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
09/09/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR


15.09.2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: CECONOMY AG
Kaistr. 3
40221 Düsseldorf
Germany
Internet: www.ceconomy.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

78211  15.09.2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1443847&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
All news about CECONOMY AG
01:03pCECONOMY AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
12:55pCECONOMY AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
12:33pCECONOMY AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
12:26pCECONOMY AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
12:15pCECONOMY AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
12:14pCECONOMY AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
12:04pCECONOMY AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
12:00pCECONOMY AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
11:47aCECONOMY AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
11:43aCECONOMY AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CECONOMY AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 21 353 M 21 343 M 21 343 M
Net income 2022 191 M 191 M 191 M
Net Debt 2022 1 785 M 1 784 M 1 784 M
P/E ratio 2022 8,38x
Yield 2022 5,71%
Capitalization 745 M 745 M 745 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,12x
EV / Sales 2023 0,11x
Nbr of Employees 44 280
Free-Float 28,8%
Chart CECONOMY AG
Duration : Period :
Ceconomy AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CECONOMY AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 1,54 €
Average target price 2,98 €
Spread / Average Target 93,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Karsten Wildberger Chief Executive Officer
Florian Wieser Chief Financial Officer
Thomas Dannenfeldt Chairman-Supervisory Board
Karin Dohm Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Julia Goldin Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CECONOMY AG-59.47%745
BEST BUY CO., INC.-27.61%16 558
MOBILE WORLD INVESTMENT CORPORATION8.76%4 572
JB HI-FI LIMITED-15.67%3 006
JAY MART-6.09%2 093
UNITED ELECTRONICS COMPANY-16.10%1 796