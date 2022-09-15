CECONOMY AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



15.09.2022 / 19:01 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Name and legal form: Convergenta Invest GmbH

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Person closely associated with: Title: First name: Jürgen Last name(s): Kellerhals Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Amendment

Correction place of transaction

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

CECONOMY AG

b) LEI

5299001X9L42HXEBCZ51

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE0007257503

b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 1.5571263 EUR 46713.79 EUR 1.5987353 EUR 105516.53 EUR 1.5708432 EUR 94250.59 EUR 1.6103588 EUR 96621.53 EUR 1.5610734 EUR 106152.99 EUR 1.5451837 EUR 108162.86 EUR 1.5364462 EUR 92186.77 EUR 1.4886148 EUR 96759.96 EUR 1.4665646 EUR 73328.23 EUR 1.4178376 EUR 69474.04 EUR 1.4129765 EUR 56519.06 EUR 1.4227148 EUR 71135.74 EUR 1.3680078 EUR 68400.39 EUR 1.362717 EUR 54508.68 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 1.5036 EUR 1139731.1600 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

09/09/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction

Name: Xetra MIC: XETR

