CECONOMY AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
15.09.2022 / 19:01 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
|Name and legal form:
|Convergenta Invest GmbH
a) Position / status
|Person closely associated with:
|Title:
|First name:
|Jürgen
|Last name(s):
|Kellerhals
|Position:
|Member of the administrative or supervisory body
b) Amendment
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|Correction place of transaction
a) Name
b) LEI4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
|Type:
|Share
|ISIN:
|DE0007257503
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|1.5571263 EUR
|46713.79 EUR
|1.5987353 EUR
|105516.53 EUR
|1.5708432 EUR
|94250.59 EUR
|1.6103588 EUR
|96621.53 EUR
|1.5610734 EUR
|106152.99 EUR
|1.5451837 EUR
|108162.86 EUR
|1.5364462 EUR
|92186.77 EUR
|1.4886148 EUR
|96759.96 EUR
|1.4665646 EUR
|73328.23 EUR
|1.4178376 EUR
|69474.04 EUR
|1.4129765 EUR
|56519.06 EUR
|1.4227148 EUR
|71135.74 EUR
|1.3680078 EUR
|68400.39 EUR
|1.362717 EUR
|54508.68 EUR
d) Aggregated information
|Price
|Aggregated volume
|1.5036 EUR
|1139731.1600 EUR
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|CECONOMY AG
|Kaistr. 3
|40221 Düsseldorf
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.ceconomy.de
