    CEC   DE0007257503

CECONOMY AG

(CEC)
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  10:48 2022-09-16 am EDT
1.406 EUR   -1.75%
10:34aCECONOMY AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
09/15CECONOMY AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
09/15CECONOMY AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
CECONOMY AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

09/16/2022 | 10:34am EDT
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

16.09.2022 / 16:31 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Name and legal form: Convergenta Invest GmbH

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Jürgen
Last name(s): Kellerhals
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
CECONOMY AG

b) LEI
5299001X9L42HXEBCZ51 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0007257503

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
1.5187257 EUR 53155.40 EUR
1.52977 EUR 76488.50 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
1.5252 EUR 129643.9000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
14/09/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Tradegate
MIC: TGAT


16.09.2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: CECONOMY AG
Kaistr. 3
40221 Düsseldorf
Germany
Internet: www.ceconomy.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

78215  16.09.2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1444503&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
