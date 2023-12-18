CECONOMY : Barclays reiterates its Sell rating
December 18, 2023 at 05:22 am EST
Barclays analyst reiterate his Sell rating on the stock. The target price is unchanged and still at EUR 2.20.
© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser - 2023
Real-time Estimate
Other stock markets
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|2.125 EUR
|-6.39%
|-7.96%
|+12.12%
|11:22am
|1st Jan change
|Capi.
|+12.01%
|1 202 M $
|+21.91%
|3 743 M $
|-5.01%
|2 456 M $
|+17.51%
|1 628 M $
|-1.25%
|1 524 M $
|+16.61%
|1 118 M $
|+15.71%
|1 029 M $
|+189.46%
|961 M $
|+137.32%
|924 M $
|-22.07%
|824 M $