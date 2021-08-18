CECONOMY : Post-Pandemic Financing Structure

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION, PUBLICATION OR TRANSMISSION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, CANADA, AUSTRALIA, JAPAN OR OTHER COUNTRIES WHERE SUCH DISTRIBUTION OR PUBLICATION MAY BE UNLAWFUL.
In August 2021, CECONOMY replaced its COVID-19 Structure by 1.06 €bn ESG-linked syndicated loan facilities
Financing structure
(in €m)
RCFs with participation of KfW
2,680
RCF - Tranche B
Maturity Dec 2021
1,700
"Corona-Tranche"
New ESG-linked RCFs
1,060
980
Tranche A
353
Term 3 + 1 + 1
Committed
RCF - Tranche C
355
430
Maturity Jun 2022
bilateral credit lines
RCF - Tranche A
Tranche B
707
RCF - Tranche A
625
Term 5 + 1 + 1
550
Maturity Jan 2024
Maturity Jan 2024
Pre-COVID-19
COVID-19 Structure
New Structure
Terminated on 09 August 2021
Effective since 09 August 2021
New structure
On 09 August 2021 Covid-19 Structure has been replaced by new ESG-linked RCFs with a 3y and a 5y term
Volume is slightly above pre-COVID-19 level
Includes an ESG component permitting the Group to improve its financing terms if the designated targets are achieved and vice versa
3
CECONOMY has secured its post-pandemic financing structure with diverse financing sources and an extended maturity profile
New post-pandemic financing structure
(in €m)
Commercial paper
Commercial paper programme:
programme
For short-term funding
500
ESG-linked syndicated RCFs
1,060
Serve as a back-up lines
New ESG-linked RCF
500
Senior unsecured bond
Senior unsecured bond
For refinancing of promissory notes and to
compensate for cash outflow from
Convergenta transaction
4
CECONOMY improves its financial flexibility with an extended, long-term maturity profile
New post-pandemic financing structure
(in €m)
ESG-linked revolving credit facilities Senior unsecured bond Promissory Notes
500
50
707*
353*
189
12
2021
2022
2023
2024
2025
2026
2027
With two one-year extension options
5
