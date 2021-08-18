Log in
    CEC   DE0007257503

CECONOMY AG

(CEC)
CECONOMY : Post-Pandemic Financing Structure

08/18/2021 | 04:14am EDT
CECONOMY's

Post-Pandemic Financing Structure

17 August 2021

Disclaimer and Notes

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION, PUBLICATION OR TRANSMISSION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, CANADA, AUSTRALIA, JAPAN OR OTHER COUNTRIES WHERE SUCH DISTRIBUTION OR PUBLICATION MAY BE UNLAWFUL.

The offering of the notes is being made by means of an offering memorandum. This announcement does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the notes or any other security and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in the United States, Canada, Japan, Australia or in any jurisdiction in which, or to any persons to whom, such offering, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

The securities referred to herein have not been, and will not be, registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or the securities laws of any state of the United States or any other jurisdiction and the securities may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons, except pursuant to an exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state or local securities laws of other jurisdictions.

The securities referred to herein are not being offered to the public in the European Economic Area ("EEA") within the meaning of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 (the ''EU Prospectus Regulation''). In member states of the EEA, this announcement is directed only at persons who are ''qualified investors'' within the meaning of the EU Prospectus Regulation. This announcement must not be acted on or relied on in any member state of the EEA by persons who are not qualified investors. Any investment or investment activity to which this announcement relates is available only to qualified investors in any member state of the EEA.

The securities referred to herein are not being offered to the public in the United Kingdom within the meaning of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 as it forms part of domestic law by virtue of the EUWA (the ''UK Prospectus Regulation''). In the United Kingdom, this announcement is only being distributed to and is only directed at persons who are ''qualified investors'' within the meaning of the UK Prospectus Regulation who (i) are investment professionals falling within Article 19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005 (as amended) of the United Kingdom (as amended, the ''Order''), (ii

are persons who are high net worth entities falling within Article 49(2)(a) to (d) of the Order or (iii) who are persons to whom an invitation or inducement to engage in investment activity (within the meaning of section 21 of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 of the United Kingdom) (as amended, the ''FSMA'') in connection with the issue or sale of any notes may otherwise lawfully be communicated or caused to be communicated (all such persons together being referred to as ''Relevant Persons'').

This announcement is directed only at (i) in the United Kingdom, persons who are Relevant Persons and (ii) in any member state of the EEA, persons who are qualified investors. Any investment or investment activity to which this announcement relates is available only to Relevant Persons in the United Kingdom and qualified investors in any member state of the EEA.

The notes are not intended to be offered, sold or otherwise made available to and should not be offered, sold or otherwise made available to any retail investor in the EEA. For these purposes, a retail investor means a person who is one (or more) of: (i) a retail client as defined in point (11) of Article 4(1) of EU MiFID II; or (ii) a customer within the meaning of Directive (EU) 2016/97 (the ''Insurance Distribution Directive''), where that customer would not qualify as a professional client as defined in point (10) of Article 4(1) of EU MiFID II. Consequently, no key information document required by Regulation (EU) No. 1286/2014 (the ''EU PRIIPs Regulation'') for offering or selling the notes or otherwise making them available to retail investors in the EEA has been prepared and therefore offering or selling the notes or otherwise making them available to any retail investor in the EEA may be unlawful under the EU PRIIPS Regulation.

The notes are not intended to be offered, sold or otherwise made available to and should not be offered, sold or otherwise made available to any retail investor in the United Kingdom. For these purposes, a retail investor means a person who is one (or more) of: (i) a retail client, as defined in point (8) of Article 2 of Regulation (EU) No. 2017/565 as it forms part of domestic law by virtue of the EUWA; (ii) a customer within the meaning of the provisions of the FSMA and any rules or regulations made under the FSMA to implement the Insurance Distribution Directive, where that customer would not qualify as a professional client, as defined in point (8) of Article 2(1) of Regulation (EU) No. 600/2014 as it forms part of domestic law by virtue of the EUWA. Consequently, no key information document required by Regulation (EU) No. 1286/2014 as it forms

part of domestic law by virtue of the EUWA (the ''UK PRIIPs Regulation'') for offering or selling the notes or otherwise making them available to retail investors in the United Kingdom has been prepared and, therefore, offering or selling the notes or otherwise making them available to any retail investor in the United Kingdom may be unlawful under the UK PRIIPs Regulation.

Public

In August 2021, CECONOMY replaced its COVID-19 Structure by 1.06 €bn ESG-linked syndicated loan facilities

Financing structure

(in €m)

RCFs with participation of KfW

2,680

RCF - Tranche B

Maturity Dec 2021

1,700

"Corona-Tranche"

New ESG-linked RCFs

1,060

980

Tranche A

353

Term 3 + 1 + 1

Committed

RCF - Tranche C

355

430

Maturity Jun 2022

bilateral credit lines

RCF - Tranche A

Tranche B

707

RCF - Tranche A

625

Term 5 + 1 + 1

550

Maturity Jan 2024

Maturity Jan 2024

Pre-COVID-19

COVID-19 Structure

New Structure

Terminated on 09 August 2021

Effective since 09 August 2021

New structure

  • On 09 August 2021 Covid-19 Structure has been replaced by new ESG-linked RCFs with a 3y and a 5y term
  • Volume is slightly above pre-COVID-19 level
  • Includes an ESG component permitting the Group to improve its financing terms if the designated targets are achieved and vice versa

3

CECONOMY has secured its post-pandemic financing structure with diverse financing sources and an extended maturity profile

New post-pandemic financing structure

(in €m)

Commercial paper

Commercial paper programme:

programme

For short-term funding

500

ESG-linked syndicated RCFs

1,060

Serve as a back-up lines

New ESG-linked RCF

500

Senior unsecured bond

Senior unsecured bond

For refinancing of promissory notes and to

compensate for cash outflow from

Convergenta transaction

4

CECONOMY improves its financial flexibility with an extended, long-term maturity profile

New post-pandemic financing structure

(in €m)

ESG-linked revolving credit facilities Senior unsecured bond Promissory Notes

500

50

707*

353*

189

12

2021

2022

2023

2024

2025

2026

2027

  • With two one-year extension options

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

CECONOMY AG published this content on 17 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 August 2021 08:13:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 21 192 M 24 843 M 24 843 M
Net income 2021 183 M 214 M 214 M
Net Debt 2021 1 094 M 1 283 M 1 283 M
P/E ratio 2021 8,56x
Yield 2021 1,27%
Capitalization 1 451 M 1 700 M 1 701 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,12x
EV / Sales 2022 0,11x
Nbr of Employees 45 397
Free-Float 42,4%
