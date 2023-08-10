Ceconomy AG is a Germany-based company primarily engaged in consumer electronics retail. The Company operates a number of brands, including MediaMarkt, Saturn, RMG, Deutsche Technikberatung and JUKE!, among others. Under the MediaMarkt and Saturn brand names, the Company operates retail chains selling television sets, personal computers and tablets, smartphones, consoles and computer games, music players, household appliances, small kitchen appliances, outdoor equipment, drones and navigation devices, among others. Retail Media Group (RMG) develops customized online advertising campaigns on the basis of anonymous visitor and purchasing data. Deutsche Technikberatung provides professional assistance with installing, connecting and troubleshooting electronic devices. Under the JUKE! brand name, the Company operates a digital platform, which publishes songs, films, games and e-books. The Company is active throughout Europe.