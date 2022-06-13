Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Ceconomy AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CEC   DE0007257503

CECONOMY AG

(CEC)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  09:36 2022-06-13 am EDT
2.873 EUR   -0.93%
Ceconomy : Corporate Governance Roadshow Juni 2022 (Englisch)

06/13/2022 | 09:13am EDT
Corporate Governance Roadshow

Thomas Dannenfeldt

Chairman of the Supervisory Board

June 2022

DISCLAIMER

AND NOTES

BY ACCESSING THIS PRESENTATION YOU AGREE TO THE FOLLOWING RESTRICTIONS

This document and the presentation to which it relates is intended for information only, does not constitute a prospectus or similar document and should not be treated as investment advice. It is not intended and should not be construed as an offer for sale, or as a solicitation of an offer to purchase or subscribe to, any securities in any jurisdiction. Neither this presentation nor anything contained therein shall form the basis of, or be relied upon in connection with, any commitment or contract whatsoever. This presentation may not, at any time, be reproduced, distributed or published (in whole or in part) without prior written consent of CECONOMY AG ("CECONOMY").

Historical financial or operative information contained in this presentation, if not taken or derived from our accounting records or our management reporting or unless otherwise stated, is taken or derived from the consolidated financial statements of CECONOMY for the respective period. No representation or warranty is given and no liability is assumed by CECONOMY, express or implied, as to the accuracy, correctness or completeness of the information contained in this presentation.

All numbers shown are before special items, unless otherwise stated. All amounts are stated in million euros (€ million) unless otherwise indicated. Amounts below €0.5 million are rounded and reported as 0. Rounding differences may occur.

To the extent that statements in this presentation do not relate to historical or current facts they may constitute forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements herein are based on certain estimates, expectations and assumptions at the time of publication of this presentation and there can be no assurance that these estimates, expectations and assumptions are or will prove to be accurate. Furthermore, the forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties including (without limitation) future market and economic conditions, the behaviour of other market participants, investments in innovative sales formats, expansion in online and multichannel sales activities, integration of acquired businesses and achievement of anticipated cost savings and productivity gains, and the actions of public authorities and other third parties, many of which are beyond our control, that could cause actual results, performance or financial position to differ materially from any future results, performance or financial position expressed or implied in this presentation. Accordingly, no representation or warranty (express or implied) is given that such forward-looking statements, including the underlying estimates, expectations and assumptions, are correct or complete. Readers are cautioned not to place reliance on these forward-looking statements.

We do not undertake any obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements or to conform them to events or circumstances after the date of this presentation.

This presentation may contain forecasts, statistics, data and other information relating to markets, market sizes, market shares, market positions and other industry data on the Company's business and markets (together the "market data") provided by third party sources as interpreted by us. The market research institutes which data CECONOMY used as basis for this presentation are neither registered broker dealers nor financial advisors and the permitted use of any market research data does not constitute financial advice or recommendations.

You acknowledge that no guarantee for completeness and accuracy can be given by us or any third party. Neither we nor any third party warrant that the data collected, processed and analysed by it in accordance with the rules and methods of market and social research, is appropriate to be used in a specific way, in particular in the legal sense of an expert report. It should be noted that all liability for completeness and correctness of the information provided by us or any third party is explicitly excluded. Neither we nor any third party shall be responsible for any loss or damage arising out of your or our use or reliance upon the information contained herein, or for actions of and decisions taken by us, you or any third parties that receive this information. Neither we nor any third party give any representations as to the accuracy of the market data included in this presentation.

Corporate Governance Roadshow ▪ Thomas Dannenfeldt ▪ Chairman of the Supervisory Board

June 2022

2

  1. INTRODUCTION
  2. SUPERVISORY BOARD
  3. MANAGEMENT BOARD
  4. CORPORATE RESPONSIBILITY
  5. CONVERGENTA TRANSACTION

CECONOMY - Leading consumer electronics retailer in Europe

Strong and traditional brands with 1,018 stores

871 stores; c. 38,000 employees

137 stores; c. 6,000 employees

No. 1 electronics retailer in EU, DE

No. 1 electronics retailer in DE

Strong presence in 12 countries

Located at attractive sites

Huge assortment of products

Broad range of brand products

Individual customer advice

Spacious sales areas

Extensive portfolio of services

Excellent service and advice

10

106

  • Cooperation with MediaMarktSaturn in DE
  • Installation, connection, troubleshooting
  • Service on site or by remote maintenance

All details and figures as at 30/09/2021 (FY 2020/21).

28

49

81

24 2 405

24% stake

25

52

32

119

15% stake

85

Corporate Governance Roadshow ▪ Thomas Dannenfeldt ▪ Chairman of the Supervisory Board

June 2022

4

CECONOMY - Key figures1 at a glance

€21.4bn

Sales

€6.9bn

Online sales

€1.1bn

Services & Solutions sales

1FY 2020/21: 01/10/2020 - 30/09/2021. 2Ordinary shares. 3Preference shares.

17.1%

Gross margin

€0.62

Earnings per share

€0.172/0.233

Dividend per share

€233m

Free cash flow

1,018

No. of stores

51,665

No. of employees

Corporate Governance Roadshow ▪ Thomas Dannenfeldt ▪ Chairman of the Supervisory Board

June 2022

5

Disclaimer

CECONOMY AG published this content on 13 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 June 2022 13:12:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
