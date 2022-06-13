Ceconomy : Corporate Governance Roadshow Juni 2022 (Englisch)
Corporate Governance Roadshow
Thomas Dannenfeldt
Chairman of the Supervisory Board
June 2022
INTRODUCTION
SUPERVISORY BOARD
MANAGEMENT BOARD
CORPORATE RESPONSIBILITY
CONVERGENTA TRANSACTION
CECONOMY - Leading consumer electronics retailer in Europe
Strong and traditional brands with 1,018 stores
871 stores; c. 38,000 employees
137 stores; c. 6,000 employees
• No. 1 electronics retailer in EU, DE
• No. 1 electronics retailer in DE
• Strong presence in 12 countries
• Located at attractive sites
•
Huge assortment of products
• Broad range of brand products
•
Individual customer advice
•
Spacious sales areas
•
Extensive portfolio of services
•
Excellent service and advice
10
106
Cooperation with MediaMarktSaturn in DE
Installation, connection, troubleshooting
Service on site or by remote maintenance
All details and figures as at 30/09/2021 (FY 2020/21).
28
49
81
24 2 405
24% stake
25
52
32
119
15% stake
85
