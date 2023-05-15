Ceconomy : Financial Release Q2/H1 2022/23 (Englisch)

CECONOMY reports robust Q2 performance amid a challenging environment
Q2 financial highlights
Sales momentum continued; sales growth +6.4%1 yoy (+6.1% on a like-for-like basis) and well ahead of pre-COVID level (+5.7% vs Q2 2018/19); driven by successful marketing campaigns and robust recovery of our B&M business.
Adjusted gross margin1 stabilized in the quarter (+10 bps) as improved logistic costs and lower online share offset continued pressure on product margin.
Adjusted EBIT2 up by €35 m yoy to -€23 m (Q2 2021/22: -€58 m) driven by positive operating leverage, stable gross margin and effective cost control. Further normalization of the seasonality according to historical patterns.
Decrease in net result due to the disposal of Sweden (-€68 m one-off impacts). Undiluted EPS3 decreased by - €0.04 yoy to -€0.10.
Strong lease adj. FCF at €244 m (+€839 m) in H1 primarily benefited from improved stock management. Q2 2022/23 FCF + €134m yoy improvement. Net debt declined by - €158 m to €1.7 bn at the end of Q2 2022/23.
Comments from Dr Karsten Wildberger, CEO of CECONOMY AG
"After a successful Christmas season in the first quarter, our measures are also making a positive impact in the second quarter of the financial year. We have made significant progress in our transformation thanks to the effective implementation of our strategy and continuous optimization of our business processes. Despite the challenging environment, we are heading
confidently into the second half of the year."
Summary of key financial data
€m
Q2 21/22
Q2 22/23
Change
Sales
5,019
5,302
5.6%
Thereof indexation effect IAS 29 (hyperinflation in Turkey)
-
32
-
Sales development adjusted for currency and portfolio change
18.8%
6.4%
-
effects
Like-for-like sales development
18.0%
6.1%
-
Online sales
1,267
1,138
-10.2%
Services & Solutions sales
307
323
5.2%
Gross margin
17.1%
17.0%
-0.1%p
EBIT
-35
-106
<-100%
Adjusted EBIT2
-58
-23
60.8%
Net result
-7
-15
<-100%
EPS undiluted3(€)
-0.06
-0.10
-0.04
Reported figures from continuing operations.
1Adj. for currency and portfolio change effects, pre IAS 29.
Excl. associates, adj. for portfolio changes (Sweden), pre IAS 29 and excl. non-recurring effects. 3Average number of shares in 485,221,084 since 3 June 2022.
1
Q2/H1 Results 2022/23 ended 31 March 2023
15 May 2023
Please note that MediaMarkt Sweden's business is still included in our reported figures. However, it's excluded from the guidance-relevant KPIs currency- and portfolio-adjusted sales growth, as well as adjusted EBIT
Sweden financials (unaudited)
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
FY
Q1
Q2
€m
2021/22
2021/22
2021/22
2021/22
2021/22
2022/23
2022/23
Sales
164
107
115
119
506
149
106
EBIT
0
-4
-6
-1
-12
-6
-5
Outlook for FY 2022/23 confirmed
Q2 2022/23 results support guidance for FY 2022/23 - From today's perspective, guidance scenario 1 is more likely.
Fx- and portfolio- adjusted sales (pre IAS 29)
Adjusted EBIT
2
Key assumptions
FY 22/23
FY 22/23
FY 21/22
Guidance scenario 1
Guidance scenario 2
Slight increase
Clear decrease
€208m
Clear increase
Clear decrease
-
No deterioration of current
Less favorable development of
macroeconomic conditions
the overall economic
(inflation, customer demand,
environment; declining
availability of goods, no
demand in the consumer
overall restrictions in the retail
electronics market, which is
sector); relevant market for
relevant for the country
consumer electronics shrinks
portfolio.
moderately at most.
Adj. EBIT 2021/22 is rebased from €197 m to €208 m excluding Sweden and Portugal. The outlook is adjusted for portfolio changes and does not take into account the earnings effects from companies accounted for using the equity method. It also does not include non-recurring effects from efficiency increases in connection with the simplification and digitalization of central structures and processes, from the strengthening of the retail brands in Germany, and from legal risks in connection with changes in the legal framework. Accounting effects of the application of IAS 29 in Turkey as a hyperinflationary economy are likewise unaccounted for.
Group highlights
Group NPS improved by +4 points yoy to 53
Online sales declined by -10.2 % yoy to €1,138 bn compared to pandemic restricted PY; online sales share on sustained high level and reached 21.5% of total sales (Q2 2021/22: 25.3%); pick-up ratio came in at 39% (Q2 2021/22: 36%); online business on elevated level compared to pre-COVID times
2
Q2/H1 Results 2022/23 ended 31 March 2023
15 May 2023
Services & Solutions sales increased by +5.2% yoy, amounting to 6.1% of total sales (Q2 2021/22: 6.1%); Services & Solutions business benefited from recovery of B&M business and strong demand for consumer finance and warranty extensions
Performance by segment
Q2 2022/23
Western/Southern
€m
DACH
Europe
Eastern Europe
Others4
Group
Sales
2,888
1,630
678
107
5,302
Growth in LC1 (%)
2.6
-3.0
77.6
-2.6
6.4
Like-for-like (%)
2.7
-3.1
74.0
-
6.1
Reported yoy change (%)
2.6
-3.0
62.8
-1.5
5.6
Adj. EBIT2
-3
-47
33
-5
-23
Adj. EBIT margin3 (%)
-0.1
-2.9
5.1
-
-0.4
Adj. EBIT yoy change
40
-30
27
-1
35
Q2 2021/22
Western/Southern
€m
DACH
Europe
Eastern Europe
Others4
Group
Sales
2,815
1,679
416
108
5,019
Growth in LC1 (%)
22.6
11.9
35.4
-11.5
+18.8
Like-for-like (%)
23.2
9.1
33.8
-11.6
+18.0
Reported yoy change (%)
22.9
11.9
3.5
-15.6
+16.1
Adj. EBIT2
-43
-17
6
-5
-58
Adj. EBIT margin3 (%)
-1.5
-1.0
1.6
-
-1.2
Adj. EBIT yoy change
54
21
6
n/a
n/a
1Adj. for currency and portfolio change effects, pre IAS 29.
2Excl. associates, adj. for portfolio changes (Sweden), pre IAS 29 and excl. non-recurring effects.
3Margin calculation based on sales adj. for portfolio changes incl. IAS 29 and adj. EBIT.
4Segment Others includes CECONOMY AG holding, hence respective EBIT margin would not offer a reasonable comparison.
Key highlights per segment in Q2 2022/23
DACH: Sales increase in AT, DE and HU, CH declined; Significant EBIT improvement mainly due to good sales and margin development in DE
Western & Southern Europe: Sales growth in Benelux, down in IT, ES and PT; EBIT decline driven by ES and IT due to overall negative market trend and cost inflation
Eastern Europe: Double-digit sales growth in TR; PL stable; Significant EBIT improvement mainly due to strong sales and margin development in TR
3
Q2/H1 Results 2022/23 ended 31 March 2023
15 May 2023
Free Cash Flow
€m
H1 21/22
H1 22/23
Change
EBITDA
578
505
-73
Change in NWC
-407
236
643
Tax
-75
-58
17
Other operating cash flow
-342
-72
270
Cash investment
-96
-122
-26
Free cash flow
-342
488
830
Lease repayments
-253
-244
9
Lease adj. Free cash flow
-595
244
839
In H1 2022/23 lease adjusted Free Cash Flow reached €244 m; a solid €839 m improvement yoy driven by a favorable development in NWC mainly due to efficient stock management
Other operating cash flow normalizing in current year, previous year impacted by cash- out of deferred payments
Cash investments increased by €26 m yoy to €122 m due to store modernization
Results call
There will be a live presentation followed by a Q&A session; the call for investors and analysts will start at 9:00 am CEST today: webcast link.
The quarterly statement will be available on the following website www.ceconomy.de/en/investor-relationsat 07:00 am CEST. A recording of the conference call will also be available on our website shortly after the end of the call.