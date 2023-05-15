Advanced search
    CEC   DE0007257503

CECONOMY AG

(CEC)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  01:32:00 2023-05-15 am EDT
2.602 EUR   -0.15%
01:07aCeconomy : Financial Release Q2/H1 2022/23 (Englisch)
PU
12:06aWEEKLY FORECAST: Dates until May 26, 2023
DP
05/12WEEKLY FORECAST: Dates until May 26, 2023
DP
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news
Days
:
Hours
:
Minutes
:
Seconds

Ceconomy : Financial Release Q2/H1 2022/23 (Englisch)

05/15/2023 | 01:07am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Q2/H1 Results 2022/23 ended 31 March 2023

15 May 2023

CECONOMY reports robust Q2 performance amid a challenging environment

Q2 financial highlights

  • Sales momentum continued; sales growth +6.4%1 yoy (+6.1% on a like-for-like basis) and well ahead of pre-COVID level (+5.7% vs Q2 2018/19); driven by successful marketing campaigns and robust recovery of our B&M business.
  • Adjusted gross margin1 stabilized in the quarter (+10 bps) as improved logistic costs and lower online share offset continued pressure on product margin.
  • Adjusted EBIT2 up by €35 m yoy to -€23 m (Q2 2021/22: -€58 m) driven by positive operating leverage, stable gross margin and effective cost control. Further normalization of the seasonality according to historical patterns.
  • Decrease in net result due to the disposal of Sweden (-€68 m one-off impacts). Undiluted EPS3 decreased by - €0.04 yoy to -€0.10.
  • Strong lease adj. FCF at €244 m (+€839 m) in H1 primarily benefited from improved stock management. Q2 2022/23 FCF + €134m yoy improvement. Net debt declined by - €158 m to €1.7 bn at the end of Q2 2022/23.

Comments from Dr Karsten Wildberger, CEO of CECONOMY AG

"After a successful Christmas season in the first quarter, our measures are also making a positive impact in the second quarter of the financial year. We have made significant progress in our transformation thanks to the effective implementation of our strategy and continuous optimization of our business processes. Despite the challenging environment, we are heading

confidently into the second half of the year."

Summary of key financial data

€m

Q2 21/22

Q2 22/23

Change

Sales

5,019

5,302

5.6%

Thereof indexation effect IAS 29 (hyperinflation in Turkey)

-

32

-

Sales development adjusted for currency and portfolio change

18.8%

6.4%

-

effects

Like-for-like sales development

18.0%

6.1%

-

Online sales

1,267

1,138

-10.2%

Services & Solutions sales

307

323

5.2%

Gross margin

17.1%

17.0%

-0.1%p

EBIT

-35

-106

<-100%

Adjusted EBIT2

-58

-23

60.8%

Net result

-7

-15

<-100%

EPS undiluted3(€)

-0.06

-0.10

-0.04

Reported figures from continuing operations.

1Adj. for currency and portfolio change effects, pre IAS 29.

  • Excl. associates, adj. for portfolio changes (Sweden), pre IAS 29 and excl. non-recurring effects.
    3Average number of shares in 485,221,084 since 3 June 2022.

1

Q2/H1 Results 2022/23 ended 31 March 2023

15 May 2023

Please note that MediaMarkt Sweden's business is still included in our reported figures. However, it's excluded from the guidance-relevant KPIs currency- and portfolio-adjusted sales growth, as well as adjusted EBIT

Sweden financials (unaudited)

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

FY

Q1

Q2

€m

2021/22

2021/22

2021/22

2021/22

2021/22

2022/23

2022/23

Sales

164

107

115

119

506

149

106

EBIT

0

-4

-6

-1

-12

-6

-5

Outlook for FY 2022/23 confirmed

Q2 2022/23 results support guidance for FY 2022/23 - From today's perspective, guidance scenario 1 is more likely.

Fx- and portfolio- adjusted sales (pre IAS 29)

Adjusted EBIT

2

Key assumptions

FY 22/23

FY 22/23

FY 21/22

Guidance scenario 1

Guidance scenario 2

Slight increase

Clear decrease

€208m

Clear increase

Clear decrease

-

No deterioration of current

Less favorable development of

macroeconomic conditions

the overall economic

(inflation, customer demand,

environment; declining

availability of goods, no

demand in the consumer

overall restrictions in the retail

electronics market, which is

sector); relevant market for

relevant for the country

consumer electronics shrinks

portfolio.

moderately at most.

Adj. EBIT 2021/22 is rebased from €197 m to €208 m excluding Sweden and Portugal. The outlook is adjusted for portfolio changes and does not take into account the earnings effects from companies accounted for using the equity method. It also does not include non-recurring effects from efficiency increases in connection with the simplification and digitalization of central structures and processes, from the strengthening of the retail brands in Germany, and from legal risks in connection with changes in the legal framework. Accounting effects of the application of IAS 29 in Turkey as a hyperinflationary economy are likewise unaccounted for.

Group highlights

  • Group NPS improved by +4 points yoy to 53
  • Online sales declined by -10.2 % yoy to €1,138 bn compared to pandemic restricted PY; online sales share on sustained high level and reached 21.5% of total sales (Q2 2021/22: 25.3%); pick-up ratio came in at 39% (Q2 2021/22: 36%); online business on elevated level compared to pre-COVID times

2

Q2/H1 Results 2022/23 ended 31 March 2023

15 May 2023

  • Services & Solutions sales increased by +5.2% yoy, amounting to 6.1% of total sales (Q2 2021/22: 6.1%); Services & Solutions business benefited from recovery of B&M business and strong demand for consumer finance and warranty extensions

Performance by segment

Q2 2022/23

Western/Southern

€m

DACH

Europe

Eastern Europe

Others4

Group

Sales

2,888

1,630

678

107

5,302

Growth in LC1 (%)

2.6

-3.0

77.6

-2.6

6.4

Like-for-like (%)

2.7

-3.1

74.0

-

6.1

Reported yoy change (%)

2.6

-3.0

62.8

-1.5

5.6

Adj. EBIT2

-3

-47

33

-5

-23

Adj. EBIT margin3 (%)

-0.1

-2.9

5.1

-

-0.4

Adj. EBIT yoy change

40

-30

27

-1

35

Q2 2021/22

Western/Southern

€m

DACH

Europe

Eastern Europe

Others4

Group

Sales

2,815

1,679

416

108

5,019

Growth in LC1 (%)

22.6

11.9

35.4

-11.5

+18.8

Like-for-like (%)

23.2

9.1

33.8

-11.6

+18.0

Reported yoy change (%)

22.9

11.9

3.5

-15.6

+16.1

Adj. EBIT2

-43

-17

6

-5

-58

Adj. EBIT margin3 (%)

-1.5

-1.0

1.6

-

-1.2

Adj. EBIT yoy change

54

21

6

n/a

n/a

1Adj. for currency and portfolio change effects, pre IAS 29.

2Excl. associates, adj. for portfolio changes (Sweden), pre IAS 29 and excl. non-recurring effects.

3Margin calculation based on sales adj. for portfolio changes incl. IAS 29 and adj. EBIT.

4Segment Others includes CECONOMY AG holding, hence respective EBIT margin would not offer a reasonable comparison.

Key highlights per segment in Q2 2022/23

  • DACH: Sales increase in AT, DE and HU, CH declined; Significant EBIT improvement mainly due to good sales and margin development in DE
  • Western & Southern Europe: Sales growth in Benelux, down in IT, ES and PT; EBIT decline driven by ES and IT due to overall negative market trend and cost inflation
  • Eastern Europe: Double-digit sales growth in TR; PL stable; Significant EBIT improvement mainly due to strong sales and margin development in TR

3

Q2/H1 Results 2022/23 ended 31 March 2023

15 May 2023

Free Cash Flow

€m

H1 21/22

H1 22/23

Change

EBITDA

578

505

-73

Change in NWC

-407

236

643

Tax

-75

-58

17

Other operating cash flow

-342

-72

270

Cash investment

-96

-122

-26

Free cash flow

-342

488

830

Lease repayments

-253

-244

9

Lease adj. Free cash flow

-595

244

839

  • In H1 2022/23 lease adjusted Free Cash Flow reached €244 m; a solid €839 m improvement yoy driven by a favorable development in NWC mainly due to efficient stock management
  • Other operating cash flow normalizing in current year, previous year impacted by cash- out of deferred payments
  • Cash investments increased by €26 m yoy to €122 m due to store modernization

Results call

There will be a live presentation followed by a Q&A session; the call for investors and analysts will start at 9:00 am CEST today: webcast link.

The quarterly statement will be available on the following website www.ceconomy.de/en/investor-relationsat 07:00 am CEST. A recording of the conference call will also be available on our website shortly after the end of the call.

4

Q2/H1 Results 2022/23 ended 31 March 2023

15 May 2023

Store network

Germany

Austria

Switzerland

Hungary

DACH

Belgium

Italy

Luxembourg

Netherlands

Portugal

Spain

Western/Southern Europe

Poland

Turkey

Eastern Europe

Sweden

Others

CECONOMY

Financial calendar

Capital Markets Day Q3/9M 2022/23 results

Q4/FY 2022/23 trading statement Q4/FY 2022/23 results

Contact

CECONOMY AG

Kaistr. 3

40221 Düsseldorf, Germany

31/12/22

Openings

Closures

31/03/23

400

1

-2

399

52

1

0

53

25

0

0

25

36

0

0

36

513

2

-2

513

22

0

0

22

123

0

0

123

2

0

0

2

48

0

0

48

10

0

0

10

109

0

-1

108

314

0

-1

313

81

0

0

81

90

0

0

90

171

0

0

171

29

0

0

29

29

0

0

29

1,027

2

-3

1,026

Friday

02 June 2023

Thursday

10 August 2023

Thursday

26 October 2023

Monday

18 December 2023

Investor Relations

Telephone

+49 (0) 211-5408-7222

Email

IR@ceconomy.de

5

Disclaimer

CECONOMY AG published this content on 15 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 May 2023 05:06:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 21 950 M 23 839 M 23 839 M
Net income 2023 106 M 115 M 115 M
Net Debt 2023 1 807 M 1 962 M 1 962 M
P/E ratio 2023 11,5x
Yield 2023 2,47%
Capitalization 1 264 M 1 373 M 1 373 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,14x
EV / Sales 2024 0,13x
Nbr of Employees 44 490
Free-Float 28,8%
