Ceconomy : Financial Release Q2/H1 2022/23 (Englisch)

Q2/H1 Results 2022/23 ended 31 March 2023 15 May 2023

CECONOMY reports robust Q2 performance amid a challenging environment

Q2 financial highlights

Sales momentum continued; sales growth +6.4% 1 yoy (+6.1% on a like-for-like basis) and well ahead of pre-COVID level (+5.7% vs Q2 2018/19); driven by successful marketing campaigns and robust recovery of our B&M business.

yoy (+6.1% on a like-for-like basis) and well ahead of pre-COVID level (+5.7% vs Q2 2018/19); driven by successful marketing campaigns and robust recovery of our B&M business. Adjusted gross margin 1 stabilized in the quarter (+10 bps) as improved logistic costs and lower online share offset continued pressure on product margin.

stabilized in the quarter (+10 bps) as improved logistic costs and lower online share offset continued pressure on product margin. Adjusted EBIT 2 up by €35 m yoy to -€23 m (Q2 2021/22: -€58 m) driven by positive operating leverage, stable gross margin and effective cost control. Further normalization of the seasonality according to historical patterns.

up by €35 m yoy to -€23 m (Q2 2021/22: -€58 m) driven by positive operating leverage, stable gross margin and effective cost control. Further normalization of the seasonality according to historical patterns. Decrease in net result due to the disposal of Sweden (-€68 m one-off impacts). Undiluted EPS 3 decreased by - €0.04 yoy to -€0.10.

(-€68 m one-off impacts). Undiluted EPS decreased by - €0.04 yoy to -€0.10. Strong lease adj. FCF at €244 m (+€839 m) in H1 primarily benefited from improved stock management. Q2 2022/23 FCF + €134m yoy improvement. Net debt declined by - €158 m to €1.7 bn at the end of Q2 2022/23.

Comments from Dr Karsten Wildberger, CEO of CECONOMY AG

"After a successful Christmas season in the first quarter, our measures are also making a positive impact in the second quarter of the financial year. We have made significant progress in our transformation thanks to the effective implementation of our strategy and continuous optimization of our business processes. Despite the challenging environment, we are heading

confidently into the second half of the year."

Summary of key financial data

€m Q2 21/22 Q2 22/23 Change Sales 5,019 5,302 5.6% Thereof indexation effect IAS 29 (hyperinflation in Turkey) - 32 - Sales development adjusted for currency and portfolio change 18.8% 6.4% - effects Like-for-like sales development 18.0% 6.1% - Online sales 1,267 1,138 -10.2% Services & Solutions sales 307 323 5.2% Gross margin 17.1% 17.0% -0.1%p EBIT -35 -106 <-100% Adjusted EBIT2 -58 -23 60.8% Net result -7 -15 <-100% EPS undiluted3(€) -0.06 -0.10 -0.04 Reported figures from continuing operations.

1Adj. for currency and portfolio change effects, pre IAS 29.

Excl. associates, adj. for portfolio changes (Sweden), pre IAS 29 and excl. non-recurring effects.

3 Average number of shares in 485,221,084 since 3 June 2022.

1