Q3/9M Results 2022/23 ended 30 June 2023

10 August 2023

CECONOMY reports good Q3 performance and revises its FY outlook

Q3 financial highlights

  • Sales momentum continued; sales growth +7.4%1 yoy (+6.8% on a like-for-like basis); driven by continued recovery of our B&M business and strong growth in Türkiye.
  • Adjusted gross margin2 stabilized in the quarter.
  • Adjusted EBIT2 up by €43 m yoy to -€60 m (Q3 2021/22: -€102 m) due to positive operating leverage as well as successful cost control. EBIT improvement in all regions, driven by good cost management.
  • Decrease in net result to-€186 m due to tax income in prior year. Undiluted EPS3 decreased by -€0.14 yoy to -€0.38.
  • Strong lease adj. FCF +€996 m to-€87 m (9M 2021/22: -€1.082 m) in 9M driven by a favorable development in NWC. Q3 2022/23 FCF -€331m, +€157m yoy improvement. Net debt declined by -€496 m to €1.97 bn at the end of Q3 2022/23.
  • Revised FY 22/23 outlook: based exclusively on Scenario 1 with a moderate increase in sales (vs. slight previously) and a clear increase in EBIT.

Comments from Dr Karsten Wildberger, CEO of CECONOMY AG

"We have made a successful start to the second half of the financial year, even though the economic environment remains challenging. Our strategy is clear, our implementation plan is solid, and our financial targets are set. We are making vital progress in our strategic core areas and incrementally but continuously moving towards a service-oriented platform centred on the customer. Therefore, we have adjusted our guidance for a more positive outlook."

Summary of key financial data

€m

Q3 21/22

Q3 22/23

Change

Reported Sales

4,659

4,527

-2.8%

thereof indexing effect IAS 29 (hyperinflation in Turkey)

-66

-287

-

Sales development adjusted for currency and portfolio change

6.3%

7.4%

+110bp

effects

Like-for-like sales development

6.7%

6.8%

+12bp

Adjusted gross margin2

17.6%

17.6%

-

Adjusted EBITDA2

61

105

71.4%

Adjusted EBITDA margin

1.3%

2.2%

85bp

EBIT

-180

-123

31.9%

Adjusted EBIT2

-102

-60

41.6%

Adjusted EBIT margin

-2.2%

-1.2%

99bp

Net result

-95

-186

-94.3%

EPS undiluted3(€)

-0.24

-0.38

-0.14

Reported figures from continuing operations

1Adj. for currency and portfolio change effects, pre IAS 29.

  • Excl. associates, adj. for portfolio changes (Sweden, Portugal), pre IAS 29 and excl. non-recurring effects.

1

3Average number of shares in 485,221,084 since 3 June 2022.

Application of IAS 29, hyperinflation accounting

Given the technical impact of IAS 29 (hyperinflation) on sales in Türkiye in Q3, we comment on business dynamics pre-IAS 29.

Reported Sales

IAS 29

Sales

Reported Sales

IAS 29

Sales

€m

2021/22

effect

pre IAS 29

2022/23

effect

pre IAS 29

Q1

6,854

0

6,854

7,066

-15

7,080

Q2

5,019

0

5,019

5,302

32

5,270

Q3

4,659

66

4,593

4,527

-287

4,814

Revised outlook for FY 2022/23

Q3 2022/23 results prompt us to choose scenario 1 as our sole guidance for 2022/23 with a moderate increase for sales vs. slight increase previously, to which the Eastern Europe segment, is expected to contribute.

FY 22/23

FY 21/22

Guidance scenario 1

Fx- and portfolio-adjusted sales

Moderate increase

(pre IAS 29)

Adjusted EBIT 2

€208m

Clear increase

Key assumptions

-

No deterioration of current

macroeconomic conditions

(inflation, customer demand, availability of goods, no overall restrictions in the retail sector); relevant market for consumer electronics shrinks moderately at most.

Adj. EBIT 2021/22 is €208 m excluding Sweden and Portugal. The outlook is adjusted for portfolio changes and does not take into account the earnings effects from companies accounted for using the equity method. It also does not include non-recurring effects from efficiency increases in connection with the simplification and digitalization of central structures and processes, from the strengthening of the retail brands in Germany, and from legal risks in connection with changes in the legal framework. Accounting effects of the application of IAS 29 in Turkey as a hyperinflationary economy are likewise unaccounted for.

Group highlights

  • Group NPS improved by +2 points yoy to 55 in Q3 2022/23 leading to 53 for 9M 2022/23
  • Online sales declined by -6.6 % yoy (pre IAS 29) in Q3 2022/23. Online sales (pre IAS 29) share on sustained high level and reached 20.4% of total sales (Q3 2021/22: 22.9%); pick-up ratio came in at 41% (Q3 2021/22: 38%); online business on elevated level compared to pre-COVID times.

2

  • Services & Solutions sales increased by +5.3 % yoy (pre IAS 29), amounting to 6.5% of total sales (Q3 2021/22: 6.5%); Services & Solutions business benefited from a strong demand for warranty extensions and an increase in Retail Media.

€m (reported)

Q3 21/22

Q3 22/23 Change pre IAS29

Online sales

1,065

984

-6.6%

Services & Solutions sales

299

302

+5.3%

Performance by segment

Q3 2022/23

Western/Southern

€m

DACH

Europe

Eastern Europe

Others4

Group

Sales (pre IAS 29)

2,542

1,497

681

93

4,814

Growth1 (%)

1.6

-1.4

73.9

-

7.4

Like-for-like (%)

1.1

-1.0

69.6

-

6.8

IAS 29

-287

-287

Sales post IAS 29

4,527

Reported yoy change (%)

2.0

-1.6

-25.5

-20.1

-2.8

Adj. EBIT2

-49

-25

20

-8

-60

Adj. EBIT margin3 (%)

-1.9

-1.6

3.0

-1.2

Adj. EBIT yoy change

18

5

22

-3

43

Q3 2021/22

Western/Southern

€m

DACH

Europe

Eastern Europe

Others4

Group

Sales (pre IAS 29)

2,492

1,522

463

116

4,593

Growth1 (%)

5.3

-2.8

63.6

0.4-

6.3

Like-for-like (%)

6.8

-3.0

58.9

-1.3-

6.7

IAS 29

-66

-66

Sales post IAS 29

4,659

Reported yoy change (%)

5.3

-2.8

48.3

-3.0

+5.7

Adj. EBIT2

-67

-30

-2

-11

-109

Adj. EBIT margin3 (%)

-2.7

-2.0

-0.4

-2.4

Adj. EBIT yoy change

-18

-1

2

0

-16

1Adj. for currency and portfolio change effects, pre IAS 29.

2Excl. associates, adj. for portfolio changes (Sweden, Portugal), pre IAS 29 and excl. non-recurring effects. PY 2021/22 still including Sweden and Portugal

3Margin calculation based on reported sales pre IAS 29 and adj. EBIT.

4Segment Others includes CECONOMY AG holding, hence respective EBIT margin would not offer a reasonable comparison.

3

Key highlights per segment in Q3 2022/23

  • DACH: Sales increase in DE, AT and decline in HU and CH; EBIT improvement in all countries except CH supported by strong cost management.
  • Western & Southern Europe: Sales growth in BE and NL, down in the remaining countries. EBIT loss reduction thanks to NL and IT. Underlying trend improvement in ES.
  • Eastern Europe: Triple-digit sales growth in TR; decline in PL; Strong EBIT improvement due to positive operating leverage and gross margin development.

Free Cash Flow

€m

9M 21/22

9M 22/23

Change

EBITDA

627

549

-78

Change in NWC

-765

55

820

Tax

-126

-86

40

Other operating cash flow

-283

-67

216

Cash investment

-159

-167

-8

Free cash flow

-706

284

990

Lease repayments

-376

-371

5

Lease adj. Free cash flow

-1.082

-87

996

  • In 9M 2022/23 lease adjusted Free Cash Flow reached -€87 m; an improvement of €996 m yoy driven by a favorable development in NWC mainly due to efficient stock reduction and receivables manageAment
  • Other operating cash flow normalizing in current year, previous year impacted by cash- out of deferred payments
  • Cash investments increased by €8 m yoy to €167 m due to store modernization measures

Events after reporting date

On July 14, 2023, CECONOMY AG announced that the company's Supervisory Board had extended the management board contract of Dr Karsten Wildberger ahead of schedule and appointed him as CEO for a further five years one year before the end of his current term of office. The ordinary reappointment takes effect on August 1, 2023 and runs until July 31, 2028.

The closing of the MediaMarkt Sweden business took place on August 1, 2023. Please note that it is still included in our reported figures. However, it's excluded from the guidance-relevant KPIs currency- and portfolio-adjusted sales growth, as well as adjusted EBIT.

4

Store network

31/03/23

Openings

Closures

30/06/23

Germany

399

1

-2

398

Austria

53

1

0

54

Switzerland

25

0

0

25

Hungary

36

0

0

36

DACH

513

2

-2

513

Belgium

22

0

0

22

Italy

123

0

0

123

Luxembourg

2

0

0

2

Netherlands

48

0

0

48

Portugal

10

0

0

10

Spain

108

1

0

109

Western/Southern Europe

313

1

0

314

Poland

81

0

0

81

Turkey

90

4

0

94

Eastern Europe

171

4

0

175

Sweden

29

0

0

29

Others

29

0

0

29

CECONOMY

1,026

7

-2

1,031

5

