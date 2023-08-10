"We have made a successful start to the second half of the financial year, even though the economic environment remains challenging. Our strategy is clear, our implementation plan is solid, and our financial targets are set. We are making vital progress in our strategic core areas and incrementally but continuously moving towards a service-oriented platform centred on the customer. Therefore, we have adjusted our guidance for a more positive outlook."

Revised FY 22/23 outlook: based exclusively on Scenario 1 with a moderate increase in sales (vs. slight previously) and a clear increase in EBIT.

Q3/9M Results 2022/23 ended 30 June 2023 10 August 2023

3Average number of shares in 485,221,084 since 3 June 2022.

Application of IAS 29, hyperinflation accounting

Given the technical impact of IAS 29 (hyperinflation) on sales in Türkiye in Q3, we comment on business dynamics pre-IAS 29.

Reported Sales IAS 29 Sales Reported Sales IAS 29 Sales €m 2021/22 effect pre IAS 29 2022/23 effect pre IAS 29 Q1 6,854 0 6,854 7,066 -15 7,080 Q2 5,019 0 5,019 5,302 32 5,270 Q3 4,659 66 4,593 4,527 -287 4,814

Revised outlook for FY 2022/23

Q3 2022/23 results prompt us to choose scenario 1 as our sole guidance for 2022/23 with a moderate increase for sales vs. slight increase previously, to which the Eastern Europe segment, is expected to contribute.

FY 22/23 FY 21/22 Guidance scenario 1 Fx- and portfolio-adjusted sales Moderate increase (pre IAS 29) Adjusted EBIT 2 €208m Clear increase Key assumptions - No deterioration of current macroeconomic conditions

(inflation, customer demand, availability of goods, no overall restrictions in the retail sector); relevant market for consumer electronics shrinks moderately at most.

Adj. EBIT 2021/22 is €208 m excluding Sweden and Portugal. The outlook is adjusted for portfolio changes and does not take into account the earnings effects from companies accounted for using the equity method. It also does not include non-recurring effects from efficiency increases in connection with the simplification and digitalization of central structures and processes, from the strengthening of the retail brands in Germany, and from legal risks in connection with changes in the legal framework. Accounting effects of the application of IAS 29 in Turkey as a hyperinflationary economy are likewise unaccounted for.

Group highlights

Group NPS improved by +2 points yoy to 55 in Q3 2022/23 leading to 53 for 9M 2022/23

Online sales declined by -6.6 % yoy (pre IAS 29) in Q3 2022/23. Online sales (pre IAS 29) share on sustained high level and reached 20.4% of total sales (Q3 2021/22: 22.9%); pick-up ratio came in at 41% (Q3 2021/22: 38%); online business on elevated level compared to pre-COVID times.

