MediaMarktSaturn, with over 2.2 billion customer contacts per year across all channels, offers its partners, customers and agencies classic retail media products such as Sponsored Product Ads (SPA) or A+ Content combined with highly professional reporting and analysis options. MediaMarktSaturn is now one of the first providers in the retail media sector in Europe to offer a Self-Service for Sponsored Product Ads. The Self-Service has already been successfully introduced in Germany and is being used by the first partners. Final preparations are currently underway in Spain, Italy, the Netherlands and Austria, where the Self-Service will also go live shortly.

"In today's fast-paced world, it is crucial to be flexible and to be able to react to changes in real time," says Torsten Ahlers, Managing Director Media-Saturn Marketing GmbH, explaining the new product. "With our Self-Service, we offer our customers exactly that: control and optimization in real time according to their individual needs. At the same time, we are giving agencies specializing in retail media an exciting opportunity to further professionalize and expand their offerings in this area."

In addition, MediaMarktSaturn's managed service offering will continue to be available to partners and customers, with campaign management, reporting and recommended adjustments being carried out by MediaMarktSaturn's retail media experts in consultation with the customer. "However, in order to be able to serve the 'long tail' and sustainably increase volumes, Self-Service is fundamental for us and an important strategic step," adds Torsten Ahlers.

The expansion of Retail Media plays a central role in MediaMarktSaturn's corporate strategy in order to sustainably improve the Group's profitability. Gross profit from the Retail Media business is expected to increase almost tenfold to around €45 million by the 2025/26 financial year.