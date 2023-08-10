This disclaimer shall apply in all respects to the entire presentation (including all slides of this document), the oral presentation of the slides by representatives of CECONOMY AG, any question-and-answer session that follows the oral presentation, hard copies of the slides as well as any additional materials distributed at, or in connection with this presentation. By attending the meeting (or conference call or video conference) at which the presentation is made, or by reading the written materials included in the presentation, you (i) acknowledge and agree to all of the following restrictions and undertakings, and (ii) acknowledge and confirm that you understand the legal and regulatory sanctions attached to the misuse, disclosure or improper circulation of the presentation. To the extent that statements in this presentation do not relate to historical or current facts, they constitute forward-looking statements. All forward- looking statements herein are based on certain estimates, expectations and assumptions at the time of publication of this presentation and there can be no assurance that these estimates, expectations and assumptions are or will prove to be accurate. Furthermore, the forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties including (without limitation) future market and economic conditions, the behaviour of other market participants, investments in innovative sales formats, expansion in online and omnichannel sales activities, integration of acquired businesses and achievement of anticipated cost savings and productivity gains, and the actions of public authorities and other third parties, many of which are beyond our control, that could cause actual results, performance or financial position to differ materially from any future results, performance or financial position expressed or implied in this presentation. Accordingly, no representation or warranty (express or implied) is given that such forward-looking statements, including the underlying estimates, expectations and assumptions, are correct or complete. Readers are cautioned not to place reliance on these forward-looking statements. See also "Opportunity and Risk Report" in CECONOMY's most recent Annual Report for risks as of the date of such Annual Report. We do not undertake any obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements or to conform them to events or circumstances after the date of this presentation.

This presentation is intended for information only, does not constitute a prospectus or similar document and should not be treated as investment advice. It is not intended and should not be construed as an offer for sale, or as a solicitation of an offer to purchase or subscribe to, any securities in any jurisdiction. Neither this presentation nor anything contained therein shall form the basis of, or be relied upon in connection with, any commitment or contract whatsoever. CECONOMY AG assumes no liability for any claim which may arise from the reproduction, distribution or publication of the presentation (in whole or in part). The third parties whose data is cited in this presentation are neither registered broker-dealers nor financial advisors and the permitted use of any data does not constitute financial advice or recommendations. This presentation contains forecasts, statistics, data and other information relating to markets, market sizes, market shares, market positions and other industry data on the Company's business and markets (together the "market data") provided by third party sources as interpreted by us. This market data is, in part, derived from published research and additional market studies prepared primarily as a research tool and reflects estimates of market conditions based on research methodologies including primary research, secondary sources and econometric modelling. We want to point out that part of the market data used has been collected in the framework of a market survey carried out as a panel observation. The panel is a regular survey monitoring sales of specific products and product categories, using a range of distribution channels including internet, retail outlets (e.g. high street, mail order) and companies (e.g. resellers). The market data does not represent actual sales figures globally or in any given country; rather, the market data represents a statistical projection of sales in a given territory and is subject to the limitations of statistical error and adjustments at any time (e.g. reworks, changes in panel structure). The representativeness of the market data may be impacted by factors such as product categorization, channel distribution and supplier universe identification and statistical sampling and extrapolation methodologies. The market data presented is based on statistical methods and extrapolation. In addition, market research data and trend information as interpreted or used by CECONOMY is based on certain estimates and assumptions and there can be no assurance that these estimates and assumptions as well as any interpretation of the relevant information by CECONOMY are accurate.