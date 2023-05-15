Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Ceconomy AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CEC   DE0007257503

CECONOMY AG

(CEC)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  03:38:27 2023-05-15 am EDT
2.409 EUR   -7.56%
03:25aCeconomy generates more sales - sale in Sweden burdens earnings
DP
02:58aCeconomy : Results Presentation Q2/H1 2022/23 (Englisch)
PU
02:58aCeconomy : Pressepräsentation Q2/H1 2022/23
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news
Days
:
Hours
:
Minutes
:
Seconds

Ceconomy generates more sales - sale in Sweden burdens earnings

05/15/2023 | 03:25am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DÜSSELDORF (dpa-AFX) - Electronics retailer Ceconomy is reaping the first fruits of its corporate restructuring. The operating key figures improved in the second fiscal quarter. More customers came to the stores of Media Markt and Saturn. The fast-growing service business with equipment repairs, cell phone contracts, insurance and equipment rentals also continued to develop positively. Ceconomy gained market share in the German-speaking region. On the bottom line, however, Ceconomy widened its loss - here the sale of the Swedish stores had a negative impact. The share, which is listed in the small cap segment SDax, fell by almost six percent in the morning.

"After a successful Christmas business in the first quarter, our measures are also showing their positive effects in the second fiscal quarter," CEO Karsten Wildberger commented on the development. He added that Ceconomy had made "significant progress" in its transformation. Sales rose by 5.6 percent to 5.3 billion euros in the months from January to March, the company announced in Düsseldorf on Monday.

Ceconomy benefited from robust growth in its bricks-and-mortar business, while online sales declined. In Germany, its largest single market, the company increased sales and earnings. According to the company, the main drivers were savings in marketing and logistics after the two brands Media Markt and Saturn were increasingly merged. For example, there are no longer separate advertisements.

Analyst Volker Bosse of Baader Bank wrote in an initial assessment with regard to the stationary business that Ceconomy continues to recover from the pandemic. Adjusted operating earnings were above expectations, with improvements in Germany and Turkey offsetting the difficult market environment, particularly in Spain and Italy.

Adjusted earnings before interest and taxes (Ebit) for the Group reportedly improved by almost 61 percent to minus 23 million euros, but remained in the red. In contrast, the net loss more than doubled to 15 million euros - here the sale of the Swedish stores had a negative impact of 68 million euros. Ceconomy had already announced negative effects.

The company reaffirmed its forecast for fiscal 2022/23, continuing to assume a slight increase in sales after adjustment for currency and portfolio effects, as well as a significant improvement in adjusted operating profit.

This scenario remains the more likely, explained CEO Wildberger. "We are confident about the second half of the year despite challenging conditions," he said./nas/niw/mis


© dpa-AFX 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CECONOMY AG -7.83% 2.384 Delayed Quote.40.33%
SDAX -0.01% 13585.17 Delayed Quote.13.97%
All news about CECONOMY AG
03:25aCeconomy generates more sales - sale in Sweden burdens earnings
DP
02:58aCeconomy : Results Presentation Q2/H1 2022/23 (Englisch)
PU
02:58aCeconomy : Pressepräsentation Q2/H1 2022/23
PU
01:07aCeconomy : Financial Release Q2/H1 2022/23 (Englisch)
PU
12:06aWEEKLY FORECAST: Dates until May 26, 2023
DP
05/12WEEKLY FORECAST: Dates until May 26, 2023
DP
05/12Guangzhou Metro Design Consortium Wins Bid For Shenzhen Urban Rail Transit Line
MT
05/12Metro increases sales and reduces loss
DP
05/11Metro increases sales and reduces loss
DP
05/10Lieferando offers Mediamarkt deliveries in Berlin on a trial basis
DP
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CECONOMY AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 21 950 M 23 839 M 23 839 M
Net income 2023 106 M 115 M 115 M
Net Debt 2023 1 807 M 1 962 M 1 962 M
P/E ratio 2023 11,5x
Yield 2023 2,47%
Capitalization 1 264 M 1 373 M 1 373 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,14x
EV / Sales 2024 0,13x
Nbr of Employees 44 490
Free-Float 28,8%
Chart CECONOMY AG
Duration : Period :
Ceconomy AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CECONOMY AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 2,61 €
Average target price 1,90 €
Spread / Average Target -27,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Karsten Wildberger Chief Executive Officer
Kai-Ulrich Deissner Chief Financial Officer
Thomas Dannenfeldt Chairman-Supervisory Board
Kai Felix Schumacher Chief Compliance Officer
Karin Dohm Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CECONOMY AG40.33%1 373
BEST BUY CO., INC.-10.57%15 685
JB HI-FI LIMITED10.54%3 370
MOBILE WORLD INVESTMENT CORPORATION-9.09%2 433
UNITED ELECTRONICS COMPANY11.14%1 540
BIC CAMERA INC.-12.09%1 425
-40% off: Our subscriptions help you unlock hidden opportunities!
Subscribe
fermer