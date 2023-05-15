Ceconomy generates more sales - sale in Sweden burdens earnings

DÜSSELDORF (dpa-AFX) - Electronics retailer Ceconomy is reaping the first fruits of its corporate restructuring. The operating key figures improved in the second fiscal quarter. More customers came to the stores of Media Markt and Saturn. The fast-growing service business with equipment repairs, cell phone contracts, insurance and equipment rentals also continued to develop positively. Ceconomy gained market share in the German-speaking region. On the bottom line, however, Ceconomy widened its loss - here the sale of the Swedish stores had a negative impact. The share, which is listed in the small cap segment SDax, fell by almost six percent in the morning.

"After a successful Christmas business in the first quarter, our measures are also showing their positive effects in the second fiscal quarter," CEO Karsten Wildberger commented on the development. He added that Ceconomy had made "significant progress" in its transformation. Sales rose by 5.6 percent to 5.3 billion euros in the months from January to March, the company announced in Düsseldorf on Monday.

Ceconomy benefited from robust growth in its bricks-and-mortar business, while online sales declined. In Germany, its largest single market, the company increased sales and earnings. According to the company, the main drivers were savings in marketing and logistics after the two brands Media Markt and Saturn were increasingly merged. For example, there are no longer separate advertisements.

Analyst Volker Bosse of Baader Bank wrote in an initial assessment with regard to the stationary business that Ceconomy continues to recover from the pandemic. Adjusted operating earnings were above expectations, with improvements in Germany and Turkey offsetting the difficult market environment, particularly in Spain and Italy.

Adjusted earnings before interest and taxes (Ebit) for the Group reportedly improved by almost 61 percent to minus 23 million euros, but remained in the red. In contrast, the net loss more than doubled to 15 million euros - here the sale of the Swedish stores had a negative impact of 68 million euros. Ceconomy had already announced negative effects.

The company reaffirmed its forecast for fiscal 2022/23, continuing to assume a slight increase in sales after adjustment for currency and portfolio effects, as well as a significant improvement in adjusted operating profit.

This scenario remains the more likely, explained CEO Wildberger. "We are confident about the second half of the year despite challenging conditions," he said./nas/niw/mis