  Homepage
  Equities
  Germany
  Xetra
  Ceconomy AG
  News
  Summary
    CEC   DE0007257503

CECONOMY AG

(CEC)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  04:30:24 2023-05-19 am EDT
2.307 EUR   +3.36%
2.307 EUR   +3.36%
03:49aDd : CECONOMY AG: Dr. Kai-Ulrich Deissner, buy
EQ
03:37aDd : CECONOMY AG: Dr. Kai-Ulrich Deissner, buy
EQ
05/16CECONOMY : Gets a Sell rating from Barclays
MD
DD: CECONOMY AG: Dr. Kai-Ulrich Deissner, buy

05/19/2023 | 03:49am EDT
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

19.05.2023 / 09:47 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title: Dr.
First name: Kai-Ulrich
Last name(s): Deissner

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
CECONOMY AG

b) LEI
5299001X9L42HXEBCZ51 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0007257503

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
2.26 EUR 578.56 EUR
2.264 EUR 1102.57 EUR
2.266 EUR 2966.19 EUR
2.268 EUR 20294.06 EUR
2.26 EUR 11641.26 EUR
2.262 EUR 4576.03 EUR
2.264 EUR 8662.06 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
2.2646 EUR 49820.7300 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
18/05/2023; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR


19.05.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: CECONOMY AG
Kaistr. 3
40221 Düsseldorf
Germany
Internet: www.ceconomy.de

 
End of News EQS News Service

83301  19.05.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1637215&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2023
fermer