

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



08.09.2023 / 14:16 CET/CEST

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Title: Dr. First name: Karsten Last name(s): Wildberger

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

CECONOMY AG

b) LEI

5299001X9L42HXEBCZ51

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE0007257503

b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 2.204 EUR 6065.408 EUR 2.206 EUR 2508.222 EUR 2.21 EUR 4711.72 EUR 2.212 EUR 21914.284 EUR 2.216 EUR 21922.888 EUR 2.218 EUR 24630.89 EUR 2.22 EUR 13049.16 EUR 2.20 EUR 1291.40 EUR 2.202 EUR 3463.746 EUR 2.208 EUR 11907.744 EUR 2.214 EUR 7239.78 EUR 2.222 EUR 22546.634 EUR 2.224 EUR 32301.376 EUR 2.226 EUR 2644.488 EUR 2.228 EUR 543.632 EUR 2.23 EUR 2649.24 EUR 2.232 EUR 2651.616 EUR 2.234 EUR 7836.872 EUR 2.236 EUR 17168.008 EUR 2.242 EUR 547.048 EUR 2.244 EUR 37171.86 EUR 2.254 EUR 17529.358 EUR 2.238 EUR 17107.272 EUR 2.24 EUR 23470.72 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 2.2270 EUR 302873.3660 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

08/09/2023; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction

Name: XETRA MIC: XETR

