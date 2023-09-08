Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

08.09.2023 / 14:16 CET/CEST
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:Dr.
First name:Karsten
Last name(s):Wildberger

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position:Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
CECONOMY AG

b) LEI
5299001X9L42HXEBCZ51 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type:Share
ISIN:DE0007257503

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
2.204 EUR6065.408 EUR
2.206 EUR2508.222 EUR
2.21 EUR4711.72 EUR
2.212 EUR21914.284 EUR
2.216 EUR21922.888 EUR
2.218 EUR24630.89 EUR
2.22 EUR13049.16 EUR
2.20 EUR1291.40 EUR
2.202 EUR3463.746 EUR
2.208 EUR11907.744 EUR
2.214 EUR7239.78 EUR
2.222 EUR22546.634 EUR
2.224 EUR32301.376 EUR
2.226 EUR2644.488 EUR
2.228 EUR543.632 EUR
2.23 EUR2649.24 EUR
2.232 EUR2651.616 EUR
2.234 EUR7836.872 EUR
2.236 EUR17168.008 EUR
2.242 EUR547.048 EUR
2.244 EUR37171.86 EUR
2.254 EUR17529.358 EUR
2.238 EUR17107.272 EUR
2.24 EUR23470.72 EUR

d) Aggregated information
PriceAggregated volume
2.2270 EUR302873.3660 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
08/09/2023; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name:XETRA
MIC:XETR


Language:English
Company:CECONOMY AG
Kaistr. 3
40221 Düsseldorf
Germany
Internet:www.ceconomy.de

 
85711  08.09.2023 CET/CEST

