

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



04.01.2024 / 18:14 CET/CEST

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Title: Dr. First name: Karsten Last name(s): Wildberger

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

CECONOMY AG

b) LEI

5299001X9L42HXEBCZ51

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE0007257503

b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 2.30 EUR 1058.000 EUR 2.302 EUR 4677.664 EUR 2.304 EUR 3138.048 EUR 2.306 EUR 929.318 EUR 2.308 EUR 2751.136 EUR 2.31 EUR 7253.400 EUR 2.312 EUR 18209.312 EUR 2.314 EUR 6729.112 EUR 2.316 EUR 15878.496 EUR 2.318 EUR 11427.740 EUR 2.320 EUR 5445.040 EUR 2.322 EUR 11417.274 EUR 2.324 EUR 8777.748 EUR 2.326 EUR 53730.600 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 2.3189 EUR 151422.8880 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

04/01/2024; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction

Name: XETRA MIC: XETR

