DGAP-Adhoc : CECONOMY AG: Delay of the transaction with Convergenta Invest GmbH

07/08/2021 | 02:25pm EDT
DGAP-Ad-hoc: CECONOMY AG / Key word(s): Mergers & Acquisitions 
CECONOMY AG: Delay of the transaction with Convergenta Invest GmbH 
08-Jul-2021 / 20:24 CET/CEST 
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a 
service of EQS Group AG. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
The Düsseldorf Higher Regional Court today expressed its preliminary legal views in the clearance proceedings regarding 
agenda item 8 of the Annual General Meeting of CECONOMY AG on February 17, 2021. 
The subject of agenda item 8 was the adoption of a resolution on (i) the increase of the CECONOMY AG share capital 
though a mixed contribution in kind under exclusion of the statutory subscription rights of the shareholders, (ii) the 
issue of convertible bonds against a mixed contribution in kind under exclusion of the statutory subscription rights of 
the shareholders and the creation of a new Contingent Capital 2021/I and (iii) the relevant changes to the Articles of 
Association. Several shareholders have filed actions for rescission and annulment against the resolution made under 
agenda item 8. The actions filed currently prevent the entry of the capital increases resolved in agenda item 8 into 
the commercial register of CECONOMY AG. The resolution of the General Meeting under agenda item 8 serves to implement 
the acquisition, transfer and contribution of the stake in Media-Saturn-Holding GmbH held by Convergenta Invest GmbH to 
CECONOMY AG. 
CECONOMY AG now no longer sees sufficient certainty that the transaction can be competed in the current financial year 
2020/21. 
CECONOMY AG still intends to implement the transaction. 
Person making the notification: Stephanie Ritschel, Vice President Investor Relations, CECONOMY AG 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
08-Jul-2021 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and 
Press Releases. 
Archive at www.dgap.de 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Language:     English 
Company:      CECONOMY AG 
              Kaistr. 3 
              40221 Düsseldorf 
              Germany 
Phone:        +49 (0)211 5408-7225 
Fax:          +49 (0)211 5408-7005 
E-mail:       stephanie.ritschel@ceconomy.de 
Internet:     www.ceconomy.de 
ISIN:         DE0007257503, DE0007257537, Weitere: www.ceconomy.de/de/investor-relations/ 
WKN:          725750, 725753, Weitere: www.ceconomy.de/de/investor-relations/ 
Indices:      SDAX 
Listed:       Regulated Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, 
              Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange 
EQS News ID:  1216993 
 
End of Announcement  DGAP News Service 
=------------

1216993 08-Jul-2021 CET/CEST

 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1216993&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 08, 2021 14:25 ET (18:25 GMT)

