DGAP-Adhoc : CECONOMY AG: Delay of the transaction with Convergenta Invest GmbH

DGAP-Ad-hoc: CECONOMY AG / Key word(s): Mergers & Acquisitions CECONOMY AG: Delay of the transaction with Convergenta Invest GmbH 08-Jul-2021 / 20:24 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- The Düsseldorf Higher Regional Court today expressed its preliminary legal views in the clearance proceedings regarding agenda item 8 of the Annual General Meeting of CECONOMY AG on February 17, 2021. The subject of agenda item 8 was the adoption of a resolution on (i) the increase of the CECONOMY AG share capital though a mixed contribution in kind under exclusion of the statutory subscription rights of the shareholders, (ii) the issue of convertible bonds against a mixed contribution in kind under exclusion of the statutory subscription rights of the shareholders and the creation of a new Contingent Capital 2021/I and (iii) the relevant changes to the Articles of Association. Several shareholders have filed actions for rescission and annulment against the resolution made under agenda item 8. The actions filed currently prevent the entry of the capital increases resolved in agenda item 8 into the commercial register of CECONOMY AG. The resolution of the General Meeting under agenda item 8 serves to implement the acquisition, transfer and contribution of the stake in Media-Saturn-Holding GmbH held by Convergenta Invest GmbH to CECONOMY AG. CECONOMY AG now no longer sees sufficient certainty that the transaction can be competed in the current financial year 2020/21. CECONOMY AG still intends to implement the transaction. Person making the notification: Stephanie Ritschel, Vice President Investor Relations, CECONOMY AG =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 08-Jul-2021 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Language: English Company: CECONOMY AG Kaistr. 3 40221 Düsseldorf Germany Phone: +49 (0)211 5408-7225 Fax: +49 (0)211 5408-7005 E-mail: stephanie.ritschel@ceconomy.de Internet: www.ceconomy.de ISIN: DE0007257503, DE0007257537, Weitere: www.ceconomy.de/de/investor-relations/ WKN: 725750, 725753, Weitere: www.ceconomy.de/de/investor-relations/ Indices: SDAX Listed: Regulated Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange EQS News ID: 1216993 End of Announcement DGAP News Service =------------

