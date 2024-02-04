Discover pilots on strike - several flights canceled

FRANKFURT - Due to a pilots' strike at the Lufthansa subsidiary Discover, a number of the airline's flights were canceled or took off later than planned on Sunday. Among others, connections to Gran Canaria, Fuerteventura, Mexico and the USA were affected, as can be seen from the online departure board at Frankfurt Airport. The Discover flights planned from Munich were operated by Lufthansa.

Ceconomy holds on to its stake in Fnac Darty

FRANKFURT - The electronics retailer Ceconomy does not want to part with its stake in its French industry colleague Fnac Darty despite a recent disappointing development. In the past financial year 2022/2023, the Düsseldorf-based company was in the red due to a write-down on the 23 percent stake. "We are looking at this investment with a strategic perspective," Ceconomy CFO Kai-Ulrich Deissner told the "Borsen-Zeitung" (Saturday edition).

'Too little': Dortmund process needs more time

HEIDENHEIM - Edin Terzic and Sebastian Kehl only agreed on one point: Borussia Dortmund's uninspired performance in the 0-0 draw at Bundesliga promotion contenders 1. FC Heidenheim was not a step backwards for either the coach or the sporting director. "Definitely not. It was a small step forward - that's how I would put it," said Kehl, referring to the three consecutive victories beforehand. "We have improved, are better off in the table and are playing better and more flexible soccer."

Julius Baer Chairman: There was no pressure from Finma or shareholders

ZURICH - Philipp Rickenbacher's resignation as Group CEO of the private bank Julius Baer was not the result of external pressure. "The Financial Market Authority did not exert any pressure", said Chairman of the Board of Directors Romeo Lacher to Finanz und Wirtschaft. There was also no pressure from individual shareholders.

Countdown for Ford in Saarlouis

SAARLOUIS - At Ford in Saarlouis, negotiations on a social collective agreement with IG Metall are entering the decisive phase. "Negotiations are going on around the clock. We want to have a result by Wednesday," Markus Thal, Chairman of the Works Council, told the German Press Agency on Friday. He has invited employees to a works meeting next Wednesday (February 7) to inform them of the results.

French shipping giant avoids the Red Sea

MARSEILLE - Following the attacks by Houthi rebels on merchant ships in Yemen, the French shipping giant CMA CGM is avoiding the Red Sea route. The passage of ships through the Bab al-Mandab strait on the Red Sea has been suspended, said a spokesman for the shipping company in Marseille on Friday. The decision follows attacks on several ships this week, including a convoy of ships operated by CMA CGM. CMA CGM is one of the world's largest container shipping companies.

Confectionery retailers Arko, Hussel and Eilles insolvent again

NORDERSTEDT/WAHLSTEDT - The confectionery, coffee and tea companies Arko, Hussel and Eilles of Deutsche Confiserie Holding have filed for insolvency. The applications filed with Norderstedt Local Court were published on Friday on the official insolvency portal "Insolvenzbekanntmachungen". Hamburg lawyer Dietmar Penzlin has been appointed as the provisional insolvency administrator. This is already the second insolvency proceedings within a short period of time. In 2021, Arko, Hussel and Eilles filed for insolvency on their own as a result of the coronavirus crisis and were ultimately able to save themselves.

Car buyers can hope for increasing discounts

MUNICH - Car buyers in Germany are once again receiving high discounts on new cars. This applies to electric cars and even more so to combustion engines, as a recent analysis by the Car Institute Duisburg shows. The trend is likely to intensify in the coming months.

Criticism of rail savings plans due to budget crisis

BERLIN - In the budget crisis, the railroads are also having to make do with less money: Cost-cutting plans at the federally owned company are meeting with clear criticism. "We are calling for an end to political vandalism in the development of rail infrastructure," said Peter Westenberger, Managing Director of the Association of Rail Freight Companies, according to a press release.

Further news

ROUNDUP: Schaeffler shareholders set course for merger with Vitesco

-Investigation into possible bribery by anti-money laundering authorities

-Analysis: Increase in rents in metropolitan areas accelerates

-Criminal charges after farmers' demonstration in Bremerhaven

-Insurance: Dozens of buildings in Iceland destroyed by earthquake

-Local public transport largely back to normal after warning strike

-Buschmann reaffirms no to EU supply chain law

-ROUNDUP: Paris votes on higher parking fees for SUVs

-Special ship for Rügen LNG terminal underway

-Cameron calls on Huthi to end their attacks

-Lauterbach expects important data from major health survey

-Consumer advocates sue Deutsche Bahn over Bahncard rules

-Demonstrators block press distribution center

-Federal Environment Agency detects dangerous substance in the urine of numerous people

-Holcim boss sees era of global corporations coming to an end°

