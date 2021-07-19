Log in
    CEC   DE0007257503

CECONOMY AG

(CEC)
  Report
PRESS RELEASE : CECONOMY with strong trading in -2-

07/19/2021 | 02:03am EDT
2021-07-19 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. 
Archive at www.dgap.de 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Language:     English 
Company:      CECONOMY AG 
              Kaistr. 3 
              40221 Düsseldorf 
              Germany 
Phone:        +49 (0)211 5408-7225 
Fax:          +49 (0)211 5408-7005 
E-mail:       stephanie.ritschel@ceconomy.de 
Internet:     www.ceconomy.de 
ISIN:         DE0007257503, DE0007257537, Weitere: www.ceconomy.de/de/investor-relations/ 
WKN:          725750, 725753, Weitere: www.ceconomy.de/de/investor-relations/ 
Indices:      SDAX 
Listed:       Regulated Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, 
              Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange 
EQS News ID:  1219749 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
=------------

1219749 2021-07-19

 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1219749&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 19, 2021 02:02 ET (06:02 GMT)

All news about CECONOMY AG
02:04aCECONOMY : with strong trading in countries less affected by COVID-19 in the thi..
EQ
02:03aPRESS RELEASE : CECONOMY with strong trading in -2-
DJ
02:03aPRESS RELEASE : CECONOMY with strong trading in countries less affected by COVID..
DJ
07/15Ceconomy Might Resubmit MediaMarktSaturn Deal to Shareholder Vote
DJ
07/15DGAP-ADHOC : CECONOMY AG: Renewed resolution of a General Meeting regarding the ..
DJ
07/09CECONOMY : Baader Bank keeps its Buy rating
MD
07/09CECONOMY : Kepler Cheuvreux reiterates its Buy rating
MD
07/09CECONOMY : Postpones Proposed Capital Raise, Convertible Bonds Issue
MT
07/08DGAP-ADHOC : CECONOMY AG: Delay of the transaction with Convergenta Invest GmbH
DJ
06/30CECONOMY : Baader Bank gives a Buy rating
MD
Financials
Sales 2021 21 139 M 24 954 M 24 954 M
Net income 2021 164 M 193 M 193 M
Net Debt 2021 1 042 M 1 230 M 1 230 M
P/E ratio 2021 9,91x
Yield 2021 1,22%
Capitalization 1 409 M 1 664 M 1 663 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,12x
EV / Sales 2022 0,11x
Nbr of Employees 48 781
Free-Float 42,4%
Chart CECONOMY AG
Duration : Period :
Ceconomy AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CECONOMY AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 3,91 €
Average target price 5,53 €
Spread / Average Target 41,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Bernhard Düttmann Chairman-Management Board
Karin Sonnenmoser Chief Financial Officer
Thomas Dannenfeldt Chairman-Supervisory Board
Karin Dohm Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Julia Goldin Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CECONOMY AG-31.02%1 744
BEST BUY CO., INC.10.82%28 316
JB HI-FI LIMITED-1.32%4 283
PROG HOLDINGS, INC.-19.92%3 341
MOBILE WORLD INVESTMENT CORPORATION41.38%2 962
GOME RETAIL HOLDINGS LIMITED1.08%2 945