PRESS RELEASE : CECONOMY with strong trading in countries less affected by COVID-19 in the third quarter - German business marked by long lockdown and restrictions

DGAP-News: CECONOMY AG / Key word(s): Development of Sales CECONOMY with strong trading in countries less affected by COVID-19 in the third quarter - German business marked by long lockdown and restrictions (news with additional features) 2021-07-19 / 08:01 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- CECONOMY WITH STRONG TRADING IN COUNTRIES LESS AFFECTED BY COVID-19 IN THE THIRD QUARTER - GERMAN BUSINESS MARKED BY LONG LOCKDOWN AND RESTRICTIONS Düsseldorf, 19 July 2021 - Strong trading continued in all countries less affected by COVID-19 restrictions, thanks to continued high customer demand for Consumer Electronics - German in-store sales impacted by long lockdown period and severe restrictions; slight trend improvement since full reopening mid-June - Higher customer checkout value and improved conversion rate overcompensated muted store traffic - Online sales in Q3 remained on high level and accounted for around 34% of total sales, demonstrating successful execution of omnichannel strategy - Q3 sales adjusted for currency effects and portfolio changes up +8.0% and adjusted EBIT^1 excl. associates -48 EURm below prior year due to normalization of the cost base (especially discontinuation of short-time work) - On 9M basis, sales adjusted for currency effects and portfolio changes up +5.4% and adjusted EBIT^1 excl. associates^ only slightly below prior year, despite almost 6 months of store closures and restrictions in Germany "Almost the entire current financial year so far has been marked by the COVID-19 pandemic and associated temporary store closures, particularly in Germany. The third quarter was no exception. The pandemic development coupled with the incidence-based regulations in Germany only enabled the full reopening of our German MediaMarkt and Saturn stores at the end of the third quarter. Customer frequency following the openings is still below pre-pandemic levels and we see more transactional business. Yet, the sales trend in Germany is slightly improving. In countries where we were not or less impacted by COVID-19-related restrictions, the high level of buying interest for consumer electronics continued in the third quarter. I am also pleased with the sustained strong level of our online sales despite the high comparison basis and that demand for Services and Solutions picked up, particularly in the online channel. We therefore continue to reap the benefits of our omnichannel approach and the strategy behind it," Bernhard Düttmann, CEO of CECONOMY. Q3 2020/21 preliminary results - Sales adjusted for currency effects and portfolio changes increased by +8.0% (+8.1% on a like-for-like basis) thanks to continued high demand for Consumer Electronics and successful marketing campaigns; April 2020 heavily affected by Group-wide lockdowns, leading to low comparison base _Countries: All countries except Germany and Portugal posted a year-on-year increase in sales; Spain, Italy and Turkey performed particularly well overcompensating sales decline in Germany which suffered from the long lockdown and opening restrictions _Product categories: Demand was especially strong for new media (computer hardware, telco products and accessories), TVs and home appliances, while the entertainment and photo category remained below prior year's level - Online sales rose by +3.3% yoy to 1.5 EURbn despite high comparison basis; online sales share reached 33.9% of total sales (Q3 2019/20: 35.2%); average bon at sustainable high level and continued uplift in conversion; pick-up ratio came in at 43% despite ongoing restrictions - Services & Solutions sales increased by +7.9% yoy, accounting for 5.5% of total sales (Q3 2019/20: 5.5%); Services & Solutions business supported by strong demand for extended warranties and Smartbar services as well as better adoption of online services - Gross margin^1with 15.9% roughly on prior-year's level (Q3 2019/20: 16.1%); higher income from Services & Solutions and improved stock level and aging during the last quarter largely offset by negative product mix effects and promotional market environment - OPEX^1 ratio came in at 19.2% due to normalization of cost base (Q3 2019/20: 18.1%); PY heavily supported by COVID-19-related cost measures (especially short-time work); continued improvement in underlying operative cost performance thanks to new Operating Model and location cost savings - Adjusted EBIT^1 excl. associates declined by -48 EURm yoy to -93 EURm (Q3 2019/20: -45 EURm), mainly due to normalization of the cost base, while sales development had a positive effect; strong EBIT decline in DACH driven by severe lockdown in Germany; Eastern Europe with slight yoy improvement while the segments Western/Southern Europe and Others came in on prior year's level - Reported EBIT declined by -41 EURm yoy to -106 EURm (Q3 2019/20: -64 EURm); PY included 18 EURm non-recurring expenses compared to 12 EURm in CY, roughly equally split for COVID-19-related store closures, the introduction of the new Operating Model and transaction costs All figures and statements reported herein are preliminary and unaudited. 