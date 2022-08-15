CECORS : PsyKey Inc. Prepares to Enter $23 Billion Global Box Subscription Market With its Functional Mushroom Products

PsyKey Inc. Prepares to Enter $23 Billion Global Box Subscription Market With its Functional Mushroom ProductsPress Release | 08/15/2022

CARSON CITY, NV / ACCESSWIRE / August 15, 2022 / CECORS, INC. (OTC PINK:CEOS) ("CeCors" or the "Company"), through its wholly-owned subsidiary PsyKey Inc. proudly announces the launch of its corporate and consumer coffee subscription services. The monthly subscription model, designed to provide convenience to benefit both workplace settings and the loyal brew-at-home consumer, is one of the fastest growing revenue-producing segments in the retail sector - one that is anticipated to surpass $65 Billion by 2022 globally.

The Subscription service will be offered in two formats - Corporate and Individual. The initial corporate service will be a custom-designed subscription, curated by PsyKey staff, that will best suit the company's needs based on the number of locations, employees, and client interactions. This service and engagement can be found in the Corporate Sales section of www.psykeyworld.com. The Individual Subscription enrollment program will launch in September 2022. Both formats will provide the convenience of auto delivery and the added value of discounted billing.

As indicated in Coffee Club Subscription Industry Trends and Statistics by Nicole Georgiev, "83% of Americans drink coffee and 64% of Americans drink a cup every day. To put that into perspective, only about 56% of Americans say they've had an alcoholic beverage in the last month. Of those who drink coffee in the U.S., the average coffee drinker enjoys 3.1 cups per day.

The frequency with which the United States enjoys this particular commodity is a huge boost to the national economy. To quantify that, the average cup of coffee costs $0.58 to brew at home and $1.75 at a coffee shop.

And to quantify that at a higher level, consumers spend over $74 billion on coffee and the coffee industry generates over $68 billion of income per year. That's not the total monetary value, as the GDP uses, but strict income."

"Coffee is a staple of our daily routine. Our incredible sales team has been receiving wonderful feedback about the taste, quality, and functionality of our coffees, the team has also identified the desire for re-occurring subscription services. We truly believe having high-end, quality, and functionality is what sets us apart, and being able to offer convenience and a discount to consumers and corporate partners is very exciting to us. We always say Optimize Your Routine, it's become the mantra behind our coffee, and it makes absolute sense for employers to potentially improve their employee's productivity, immune health, or stress management without the need to introduce anything new. The amount of coffee drank in the workplace is astronomical, we don't want anybody to change a thing, we just want to help optimize the routine." Stated Amar Bhatal President of PsyKey Inc.

With the Canadian coffee market exceeding $18 billion and the US Coffee market exceeding $48 billion, in addition to the current $27 billion functional mushroom market in North America. PsyKey functional mushroom-infused coffees are not only on trend, they provide incredible functional benefits that are designed to taste amazing and provide unmatched efficacy. The team at PsyKey focused on developing a product with the highest quality ingredients from 100% ethically sourced Arabica coffee beans and whole, full-body functional mushrooms - that have been third-party tested and quantified. Psykey takes extreme pride in the quality of its premium functional coffee and will maintain these high standards in all of its product offerings.

Interested customers are encouraged to visit WWW.PSYKEYWORLD.COM to learn how Psykey can help "Optimize Your Routine".

