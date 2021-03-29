PsyKey Inc. Announces Former Royal Bank of Canada Managing Director to Head Advisory Board

Las Vegas, Nevada--(Newsfile Corp. - March 29, 2021) - CECORS, INC. (OTC Pink: CEOS) ("CeCors" or the "Company"), through its wholly owned subsidiary PsyKey Inc., a vertically integrated company engaged in the research, development, and commercialization of entheogenic, adaptogenic, and nootropic ingredients, formulations and technologies, is pleased to announce the appointment of capital markets and financial risk specialist David Gibbins as head of its Strategic Advisory Board.

In his 27-year tenure with one of the largest banks in North America, Royal Bank of Canada (RBC), as well as North America's leading diversified financial services companies. Mr. Gibbins served as Managing Director and Global Head of Foreign Exchange & Commodity Derivatives for RBC Capital Markets' Global Treasury Services and RBC Capital Markets' Executive Committee. Mr. Gibbins was appointed to the European Central Bank's advisory board at its formation in 1999 and was also invited to join the Bank of England's advisory board in 2000. After his departure from RBC, Mr. Gibbins has lent his expertise to help grow and focus various private and public companies globally.

As head of the advisory board, Mr. Gibbins' role will consist of strategic planning and opinion, recognition of market needs and potential, and the procurement of innovative, like-minded professionals to support business development and to expand the Company's networking capabilities.

"We are thrilled to welcome David to head our Strategic Advisory Panel; his abundance of skills and experience will play a significant role in implementing PsyKey's business plan and financial integrity across the global footprint. David will help to proliferate our network infrastructure and advance PsyKey's growth trajectory through strategic planning. With his impressive business acumen and strategic approach, David will bring a great deal of momentum and transparency to our Company," said Sukhinder Kalsi, Director and Chief Financial Officer of CeCors, Inc.

Mr. Gibbins said, "It is an absolute pleasure to be working with a company that is focused on functional health and wellness, while providing consumers premium quality products. My primary focus will be to advise on PsyKey's financial strategies, including up-listing and cross-listing options and other foreign stock exchange opportunities, as well as identifying key personnel to provide a multi-disciplinary team to support all aspects of the business. I look forward to being a pillar of support in this new and exciting Company."

Message from Management

To our valued shareholders:

This is truly an exciting time for the company; we have worked diligently to become up-to-date on OTC filings, and we are now PINK current. In the coming weeks and months, we will be executing our business plan. This includes further developing and presenting our innovative IP portfolio, strengthening our management team with strategic appointments, the continued roll-out of our retail products, expansion into various distribution channels, and finally, the restructuring of the current share structure to be conducive and in-line with our Company's goals. We want to thank all of our shareholders for the continued support and look forward to updating you further as we continue to execute.

For further information:

Publicly traded company (OTC Pink: CEOS)

Website: www.psykeyworld.com

E-mail: info@psykeyworld.com

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/PsyKeyworld

Forward-Looking Statements:

Safe Harbour Statement - In addition to historical information, this press release may contain statements that constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release include the intent, belief, or expectations of the Company and members of its management team with respect to the Company's future business operations and the assumptions upon which such statements are based. Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and involve risks and uncertainties and that actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause these differences include, but are not limited to, failure to complete anticipated sales under negotiations, lack of revenue growth, client discontinuances, failure to realize improvements in performance, efficiency, and profitability, and adverse developments with respect to litigation or increased litigation costs, the operation or performance of the Company's business units or the market price of its common stock. Additional factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated within this press release can also be found on the Company's website. The Company disclaims any responsibility to update any forward- looking statements.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/78804