Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Cedar Fair, L.P.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FUN   US1501851067

CEDAR FAIR, L.P.

(FUN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Cedar Fair Announces Availability of 2021 K-1 Tax Packages

03/04/2022 | 05:02pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Cedar Fair Entertainment Company (NYSE: FUN), a leader in regional amusement parks, water parks and immersive entertainment, announced today that its 2021 tax packages, including Schedule K-1, are now available online and may be accessed through Cedar Fair’s website https://ir.cedarfair.com under the Unitholder Resources tab and the K-1 Tax Package Support webpage www.taxpackagesupport.com/cedarfair.

The Company expects to complete the mailing of its 2021 Cedar Fair tax packages by Friday, March 11, 2022. For additional information, unitholders may call the K-1 Tax Package Support Team on weekdays between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. ET, by dialing toll free 866-569-8675.

About Cedar Fair

Cedar Fair Entertainment Company (NYSE: FUN), one of the largest regional amusement-resort operators in the world, is a publicly traded partnership headquartered in Sandusky, Ohio. Focused on its mission to make people happy by providing fun, immersive, and memorable experiences, the Company owns and operates 13 properties, consisting of 11 amusement parks, four separately gated outdoor water parks, and resort accommodations totaling more than 2,300 rooms and more than 600 luxury RV sites. Cedar Fair’s parks are located in Ohio, California, North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, Pennsylvania, Minnesota, Missouri, Michigan, Texas and Toronto, Ontario.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about CEDAR FAIR, L.P.
05:02pCedar Fair Announces Availability of 2021 K-1 Tax Packages
BU
06:51aDeutsche Bank Adjusts Cedar Fair's Price Target to $70 From $66, Reiterates Buy Rating
MT
02/18CEDAR FAIR L P MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS..
AQ
02/17Credit Suisse Lifts Cedar Fair's PT to $84 from $78 After 'Strong' Q4 Results, Maintain..
MT
02/17B. Riley Raises Cedar Fair's PT to $76 from $68 After Upside Q4 Results, Says Acquisiti..
MT
02/17KeyBanc Adjusts Cedar Fair's Price Target to $65 From $57, Maintains Overweight Rating
MT
02/17Stifel Adjusts Cedar Fair's Price Target to $70 From $60, Reiterates Buy Rating
MT
02/16MARKETSCREENER'S WORLD PRESS REVIEW : February 16, 2022
02/16TRANSCRIPT : Cedar Fair, L.P., Q4 2021 Earnings Call, Feb 16, 2022
CI
02/16SECTOR UPDATE : Consumer Stocks Mixed Pre-Bell Wednesday
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CEDAR FAIR, L.P.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 796 M - -
Net income 2022 192 M - -
Net Debt 2022 2 265 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 16,7x
Yield 2022 1,95%
Capitalization 3 213 M 3 213 M -
EV / Sales 2022 3,05x
EV / Sales 2023 2,89x
Nbr of Employees 4 000
Free-Float 98,3%
Chart CEDAR FAIR, L.P.
Duration : Period :
Cedar Fair, L.P. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CEDAR FAIR, L.P.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 56,50 $
Average target price 71,56 $
Spread / Average Target 26,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Richard A. Zimmerman President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Brian C. Witherow Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Daniel J. Hanrahan Independent Chairman
Tim V. Fisher Chief Operating Officer
Gina D. France Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CEDAR FAIR, L.P.14.00%3 213
ORIENTAL LAND CO., LTD.11.76%61 396
SHENZHEN OVERSEAS CHINESE TOWN CO.,LTD.-0.43%8 864
SEAWORLD ENTERTAINMENT, INC.2.91%5 050
SIX FLAGS ENTERTAINMENT CORPORATION-2.09%3 593
ROUND ONE CORPORATION-4.55%1 075