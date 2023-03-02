Advanced search
    FUN   US1501851067

CEDAR FAIR, L.P.

(FUN)
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-03-02 pm EST
46.89 USD   +0.84%
05:36pCedar Fair Announces Availability of 2022 K-1 Tax Packages
BU
02/27Cedar Fair Reports Record Results for 2022 Fourth Quarter and Full Year
AQ
02/17CEDAR FAIR L P MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS. (form 10-K)
AQ
Cedar Fair Announces Availability of 2022 K-1 Tax Packages

03/02/2023 | 05:36pm EST
Cedar Fair Entertainment Company (NYSE: FUN), a leader in regional amusement parks, water parks and immersive entertainment, announced today that its 2022 tax packages, including Schedule K-1, are now available online and may be accessed through Cedar Fair’s website https://ir.cedarfair.com under the Unitholder Resources tab, or the K-1 Tax Package Support webpage www.taxpackagesupport.com/cedarfair.

The Company expects to complete the mailing of its 2022 Cedar Fair tax packages by Friday, March 10, 2023. For additional information, unitholders may call the K-1 Tax Package Support Team on weekdays between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. ET, by dialing toll free 866-569-8675.

About Cedar Fair

Cedar Fair Entertainment Company (NYSE: FUN), one of the largest regional amusement-resort operators in the world, is a publicly traded partnership headquartered in Sandusky, Ohio. Focused on its mission to make people happy by providing fun, immersive, and memorable experiences, the Company owns and operates 13 properties, consisting of 11 amusement parks, four separately gated outdoor water parks, and resort accommodations totaling more than 2,300 rooms and more than 600 luxury RV sites. Cedar Fair’s parks are located in Ohio, California, North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, Pennsylvania, Minnesota, Missouri, Michigan, Texas and Toronto, Ontario.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 1 886 M - -
Net income 2023 190 M - -
Net Debt 2023 2 029 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 13,3x
Yield 2023 2,64%
Capitalization 2 415 M 2 415 M -
EV / Sales 2023 2,36x
EV / Sales 2024 2,24x
Nbr of Employees 4 400
Free-Float 93,3%
