CEDAR FAIR, L.P.

(FUN)
Cedar Fair L P : Appoints Chief Procurement Officer

03/01/2021 | 08:33am EST
Cedar Fair Entertainment Company (NYSE: FUN), a leader in regional amusement parks, water parks and immersive entertainment, announced today that Mr. Seenu Sarma has joined its executive team as senior vice president and chief procurement officer.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210301005169/en/

Seenu Sarma joins Cedar Fair Entertainment Company as Chief Procurement Officer (Photo: Business Wire)

Seenu Sarma joins Cedar Fair Entertainment Company as Chief Procurement Officer (Photo: Business Wire)

“We are pleased Seenu has joined Cedar Fair to lead a transformational initiative to centralize procurement activities across our entire portfolio of entertainment properties,” said President and CEO Richard A. Zimmerman. “Seenu’s arrival is well-timed and coincides with our broader initiative aimed at optimizing the efficiency and cost structure of our business infrastructure. I’m confident his strategic expertise in designing and building out centralized procurement programs, as well as his broad-based experience with the likes of world-class companies such as Dean Foods, Deloitte and NASA, will help streamline our acquisition of equipment, products and services, and improve our operational effectiveness from top to bottom.”

Prior to joining Cedar Fair, Mr. Sarma was chief procurement officer for Dean Foods, one of the nation’s largest food and beverage companies, where he led the centralization and transformation of the procurement function. Before that, he was a leader in Deloitte Consulting’s supply chain group for 18 years, overseeing the firm’s direct materials practice and advising global food and beverage and consumer packaged goods clients on their sourcing and procurement challenges. Prior to his role at Deloitte, Mr. Sarma worked his dream job as an engineer and flight controller for NASA’s space shuttle program, supporting more than 30 flights in Mission Control. Mr. Sarma holds an MBA in finance and corporate strategy from the University of Chicago, and a master’s and bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering, respectively, from the University of Houston and Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology in Terre Haute, Indiana.

About Cedar Fair

Cedar Fair Entertainment Company (NYSE: FUN), one of the largest regional amusement-resort operators in the world, is a publicly traded partnership headquartered in Sandusky, Ohio. Focused on its mission to make people happy by providing fun, immersive, and memorable experiences, the Company owns and operates 13 properties, consisting of 11 amusement parks, four separately gated outdoor water parks, and resort accommodations totaling more than 2,300 rooms and more than 600 luxury RV sites. Cedar Fair’s parks are located in Ohio, California, North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, Pennsylvania, Minnesota, Missouri, Michigan, Texas and Toronto, Ontario. The Company also operates an additional theme park in California under a management contract.

Forward-Looking Statements

Some of the statements contained in this news release that are not historical in nature constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, including statements as to the Company's expectations, beliefs and strategies regarding the future. These forward-looking statements may involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict, may be beyond our control and could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in such statements. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Important factors, including the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, general economic conditions, adverse weather conditions, competition for consumer leisure time and spending, unanticipated construction delays, changes in the Company’s capital investment plans and projects and other factors discussed from time to time by the Company in its reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) could affect attendance at the Company’s parks and cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations or otherwise to fluctuate or decrease. Additional information on risk factors that may affect the business and financial results of the Company can be found in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K and in the filings of the Company made from time to time with the SEC. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, information, circumstances or otherwise that arise after the publication of this document.

This news release and prior releases are available under the News tab at http://ir.cedarfair.com


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 846 M - -
Net income 2021 -185 M - -
Net Debt 2021 2 667 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -15,1x
Yield 2021 0,48%
Capitalization 2 790 M 2 790 M -
EV / Sales 2021 6,45x
EV / Sales 2022 3,47x
Nbr of Employees 2 700
Free-Float 98,3%
Chart CEDAR FAIR, L.P.
Duration : Period :
Cedar Fair, L.P. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CEDAR FAIR, L.P.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 54,44 $
Last Close Price 49,17 $
Spread / Highest target 32,2%
Spread / Average Target 10,7%
Spread / Lowest Target 1,69%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Richard A. Zimmerman President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Brian C. Witherow Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Daniel J. Hanrahan Independent Chairman
Tim V. Fisher Chief Operating Officer
Gina D. France Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CEDAR FAIR, L.P.24.99%2 790
ORIENTAL LAND CO., LTD.4.69%54 773
SHENZHEN OVERSEAS CHINESE TOWN CO.,LTD.13.96%10 058
SEAWORLD ENTERTAINMENT, INC.57.20%3 892
SIX FLAGS ENTERTAINMENT CORPORATION30.79%3 799
ROUND ONE CORPORATION25.13%965
