Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Cedar Realty Trust, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CDR   US1506026053

CEDAR REALTY TRUST, INC.

(CDR)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-07-19 pm EDT
28.94 USD   -0.17%
04:16pCedar realty trust declares dividends on preferred stock
PR
07/13CEDAR REALTY TRUST : Unaudited Pro Forma Consolidated Financial Statements - Form 8-K
PU
07/13CEDAR REALTY TRUST, INC. : Completion of Acquisition or Disposition of Assets, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

CEDAR REALTY TRUST DECLARES DIVIDENDS ON PREFERRED STOCK

07/19/2022 | 04:16pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MASSAPEQUA, N.Y., July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: CDR) announced today that its Board of Directors has formally approved the payment of a cash dividend of $0.453125 per share on the Company's 7¼% Series B Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock payable on August 22, 2022 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on August 12, 2022.

The Company also announced that the Board has approved payment of a cash dividend of $0.40625 per share on the Company's 6½% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock payable on August 22, 2022 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on August 12, 2022.

About Cedar Realty Trust
Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust which focuses on the ownership, operation and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers in high-density urban markets from Washington, D.C. to Boston. The Company's portfolio (excluding properties treated as "held for sale") comprises 17 properties, with approximately 2.6 million square feet of gross leasable area.

For additional financial and descriptive information on the Company, its operations and its portfolio, please refer to the Company's website at www.cedarrealtytrust.com.

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cedar-realty-trust-declares-dividends-on-preferred-stock-301589446.html

SOURCE Cedar Realty Trust, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2022
All news about CEDAR REALTY TRUST, INC.
04:16pCedar realty trust declares dividends on preferred stock
PR
07/13CEDAR REALTY TRUST : Unaudited Pro Forma Consolidated Financial Statements - Form 8-K
PU
07/13CEDAR REALTY TRUST, INC. : Completion of Acquisition or Disposition of Assets, Financial S..
AQ
07/13INSIDER SELL : Cedar Realty Trust
MT
07/13Klein Enterprises, LLC acquired Portfolio of Nine Grocery-Anchored Shopping Centers in ..
CI
07/08Cedar realty trust announces completion of sale of grocery-anchored portfolio and redev..
PR
07/08Cedar Realty Trust Says $879 Million Sale of 33 Grocery-Anchored Shopping Centers, Rede..
MT
07/08Cedar Realty Trust Announces Completion of Sale of Grocery-Anchored Portfolio and Redev..
BU
07/07DRA FUND X-B LLC AND KPR CENTERS COM : CDR) for approximately $880 million.
CI
06/24CEDAR REALTY TRUST, INC.(NYSE : CDR) added to Russell 3000E Value Index
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CEDAR REALTY TRUST, INC.
More recommendations