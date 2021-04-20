Log in
Cedar Realty Trust : Declares Dividends On Common And Preferred Stock

04/20/2021 | 04:16pm EDT
PORT WASHINGTON, N.Y., April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: CDR) announced today that its Board of Directors has formally approved the payment of a cash dividend of $0.066 per share on the Company's Common Stock, payable on May 20, 2021 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on May 10, 2021.

The Company announced that the Board has approved payment of a cash dividend of $0.453125 per share on the Company's 7 ¼% Series B Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock payable on May 20, 2021 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on May 10, 2021.

The Company also announced that the Board has approved payment of a cash dividend of $0.40625 per share on the Company's 6 ½% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock payable on May 20, 2021 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on May 10, 2021.

About Cedar Realty Trust
Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust which focuses on the ownership, operation and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers in high-density urban markets from Washington, D.C. to Boston. The Company's portfolio (excluding properties treated as "held for sale") comprises 54 properties, with approximately 8.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

For additional financial and descriptive information on the Company, its operations and its portfolio, please refer to the Company's website at www.cedarrealtytrust.com.

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cedar-realty-trust-declares-dividends-on-common-and-preferred-stock-301273077.html

SOURCE Cedar Realty Trust, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2021
