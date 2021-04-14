Log in
Cedar Realty Trust : To Report First Quarter 2021 Financial Results

04/14/2021 | 05:01pm EDT
PORT WASHINGTON, N.Y., April 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: CDR – the "Company") announced today that it will release financial results for the three-month period ended March 31, 2021 after the market closes on May 6, 2021. The Company will host a conference call that same day at 5:00 PM (ET) to discuss the financial results.

A live webcast will be available online on the Company's website at www.cedarrealtytrust.com

The conference call can also be accessed by dialing (877) 705-6003 or (1) (201) 493-6725 for international participants.  A replay of the call will be available from 8:00 PM (ET) on May 6, 2021 until midnight (ET) on May 20, 2021.  The replay dial-in numbers are (844) 512-2921 or (1) (412) 317-6671 for international callers.  Please use passcode 13718474 for the telephonic replay.  A replay of the Company's webcast will be available on the Company's website for a limited time. 

About Cedar Realty Trust

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust which focuses on the ownership, operation and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers in high-density urban markets from Washington, D.C. to Boston. The Company's portfolio (excluding properties treated as "held for sale") comprises 54 properties, with approximately 8.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

For additional financial and descriptive information on the Company, its operations and its portfolio, please refer to the Company's website at www.cedarrealtytrust.com.

