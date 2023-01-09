Advanced search
    CWP   AU000000CWP1

CEDAR WOODS PROPERTIES LIMITED

(CWP)
2023-01-09
4.550 AUD    0.00%
Cedar Woods Properties : A case study into sustainable living at Monarch Apartments
PU
2022Cedar Woods Properties : 2 easy tips for living a more sustainable lifestyle
PU
2022Origin Energy consortium quits bidding for Australia's CWP Renewables
RE
Cedar Woods Properties : A case study into sustainable living at Monarch Apartments

01/09/2023 | 01:59am EST
Developments designed to live in today and positively impact our future are embedded within the suite of construction projects offered by national property developer Cedar Woods.

No longer an optional extra, sustainability design principles are becoming a fundamental component of new homes, apartments, retail spaces and offices as consumers increasingly expect energy efficiencies and environmentally friendly designed buildings in which they live, work and play.

Cedar Woods has a longstanding commitment to environmental and social responsibility, with many projects incorporating sustainable housing and communities across Australia.

Monarch Apartments

Cedar Woods' Monarch Apartments at Glenside Estate in South Australia highlights the demand in purchaser preferences for sustainable living options after 70% of the project was sold within 3 months of launching, allowing construction to start 5 months ahead of schedule.

The project boasts a host of environmentally sustainable features and achieved a 7.7 star NatHERS (Nationwide House Energy Rating Scheme) energy rating.

The development, which is now sold out, has 49 luxury one, two and three-bedroom apartments within the boutique six-storey building, located in the 16-hectare community-focussed Glenside residential development.

What makes Monarch Apartments so successful?

The sustainable design of Monarch Apartments puts the project in the top 35% of energy efficient apartments across Australia. (CSIOR, 2022). Key features of the building such as façade orientation, window and door openings and sealings, as well as ventilation systems. ensure this rating is achieved while still delivering a modern, attractive design. 

Thinking about sustainability in the planning stages was the most important factor in making Monarch Apartments a success. Considered design elements, such as building orientation, double glazed windows, sunhoods, floor coverings and ventilation systems, all help to keep the apartments cool in summer and warm in winter, and ultimately reduce the need to use air conditioning and heating. 

The sustainable build is far more cost effective for purchasers, ultimately providing a unique selling point in a highly competitive market.

Solar power, a fast fibre network, LED lighting and low irrigation planting not only has environmental benefits but is also cheaper for owners through lower utility costs and strata fees.

Environmentally friendly lifestyle benefits also proved an attraction for buyers with EV charging stations, parcel lockers, bicycle racks, unrestricted lift and stair access, a last person out switch, remote connectivity and zero landfill waste management all proving a benefit to buyers.

Building resilient communities

Cedar Woods aims to do more than create vibrant communities. It is proud of its reputation for being environmentally and socially responsible. The developer continually looks for ways to reduce its ecological footprint and build communities for the future.

This includes ensuring its communities are located in high-frequency transit precincts, all residential lots sold with energy and water efficiency guidelines, incorporating car sharing, electric vehicle hire and charging stations in project and mapping its own carbon footprint.

See hereto learn more about the company's ESG commitment and read the Monarch Apartments Case Studyto find out more.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Cedar Woods Properties Limited published this content on 09 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 January 2023 06:58:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
