    CWP   AU000000CWP1

CEDAR WOODS PROPERTIES LIMITED

(CWP)
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  04/11 02:10:43 am EDT
4.540 AUD   +0.89%
03/30CEDAR WOODS PROPERTIES LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
03/20CEDAR WOODS PROPERTIES LIMITED(ASX : CWP) added to S&P/ASX Emerging Companies Index
CI
03/20CEDAR WOODS PROPERTIES LIMITED(ASX : CWP) dropped from S&P/ASX 300 Index
CI
Cedar Woods Properties : Final block sells in 30-year-old Mariners Cove estate

04/11/2022 | 02:59am EDT
Final block sells in 30-year-old Mariners Cove estate

Cedar Woods' 30 year-long commitment to helping homemakers live the Mandurah lifestyle has come to a close as it officially sells the final residence at the 900-lot Mariners Cove estate.

The final settlement officially took place in mid-March, and the estate's newest resident, Ms Venn said she was looking forward to making the coastal community home.

"I was really attracted to the amazing community that has been built at Mariners Cove and its connection to nature. It is essentially its own coastal city, with great access to an array of existing amenity," she said.

"I feel very lucky to have snapped up the final residence at Mariners Cove and I'm so excited to start my next chapter on the waterfront."

The much-loved coastal estate is known for its environmental focus, with 50 per cent of Mariners Cove reserved for conservation and regional open space.

The estate boasts a 94-hectare wildlife reserve which helps protect the Creery Wetlands - an internationally recognised waterbird habitat.

Cedar Woods WA State Manager Ben Rosser said he was delighted to be a part of this closing chapter for the flagship project.

"It's great to see the final sale come through for Mariners Cove which closes an extremely successful chapter for Cedar Woods," he said.

"Not many developments span over three decades. We're so proud to have made our mark at Mariners Cove and to have provided a high-quality waterfront lifestyle for our residents who will continue to enjoy its natural beauty for decades to come."

(Source: Mandurah Mail)

The progress of Mariners Cove (2001 areal shot)

Disclaimer

Cedar Woods Properties Limited published this content on 11 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 April 2022 06:58:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 327 M 244 M 244 M
Net income 2022 35,6 M 26,5 M 26,5 M
Net Debt 2022 115 M 85,9 M 85,9 M
P/E ratio 2022 10,3x
Yield 2022 6,22%
Capitalization 370 M 275 M 275 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,48x
EV / Sales 2023 1,32x
Nbr of Employees 93
Free-Float 73,7%
Managers and Directors
Nathan John Blackburne Managing Director & Executive Director
Leon Hanrahan Chief Financial Officer
William George Hames Non-Executive Chairman
Jimmy Lee Chief Information Officer
Patrick Archer Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CEDAR WOODS PROPERTIES LIMITED-17.13%275
CHINA VANKE CO., LTD.8.76%37 991
VONOVIA SE-15.15%34 759
VINHOMES JOINT STOCK COMPANY-8.41%14 277
VINGROUP JOINT STOCK COMPANY-14.09%13 234
DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE-21.69%12 503