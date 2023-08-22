Cedar Woods Properties Limited is a developer of residential communities and commercial properties. The Company's principal interests are in urban land subdivision and built-form development for residential, commercial and retail purposes. Its diversified product mix ranges from land subdivisions in residential communities to medium and high-density apartments and townhouses in inner-city neighborhoods and supporting retail and commercial developments. Its portfolio of assets is located in Western Australia, Victoria, Queensland and South Australia. The Company's projects include Ariella, Brabham; The Brook at Byford; Rivergums at Baldivis; Byford on the Scarp; Solaris, Forrestdale; Bushmead; Millars Landing, North Baldivis; Eglinton; Pinjarra; Incontro, Subiaco; The Acreage at Dalyellup; Rockingham; Harrisdale Green; Jackson Green, Clayton South; Huntington Apartments, Jackson Green; 88 Leveson, North Melbourn; Mason Quarter, Wollert; Clara Place, Fraser Rise, and South Bank.