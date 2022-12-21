Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Bulgaria
  4. Bulgaria Stock Exchange
  5. CEE Properties REIT
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CEEP   BG1100006060

CEE PROPERTIES REIT

(CEEP)
End-of-day quote Bulgaria Stock Exchange  -  2022-11-27
3.100 BGN   -.--%
CEE Properties REIT : Coupon Payment

12/21/2022 | 03:33pm EST
Coupon Payment 21.12.2022 17:19:04 (local time)

Company: CEE Properties REIT-Sofia (5CGA)
The calculation of the accumulated interest on the bond issue of CEE Properties REIT (5CGA), ISIN BG2100017180, shall be discontinued as of 22 December 2022. Upon entering a clean price of 100% per bond, the "dirty" price shall equal BGN 900.
The change is due to a notification of a delay in coupon and amortisation payment due by 20 December 2022.
For further information, please, contact the BSE Trading Department at the following telephone numbers: +359 2/ 9370942 or 9370933.

CEE Imoti ADSITS published this content on 21 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 December 2022 20:32:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
