CEE Properties REIT : Coupon Payment

Coupon Payment
21.12.2022 17:19:04 (local time)
Company: CEE Properties REIT-Sofia (5CGA)
The calculation of the accumulated interest on the bond issue of CEE Properties REIT (5CGA), ISIN BG2100017180, shall be discontinued as of 22 December 2022. Upon entering a clean price of 100% per bond, the "dirty" price shall equal BGN 900.
The change is due to a notification of a delay in coupon and amortisation payment due by 20 December 2022.
For further information, please, contact the BSE Trading Department at the following telephone numbers: +359 2/ 9370942 or 9370933.
