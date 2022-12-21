CEE Properties REIT : Coupon Payment

21.12.2022 17:19:04 (local time)

Company: CEE Properties REIT-Sofia (5CGA)

The calculation of the accumulated interest on the bond issue of CEE Properties REIT (5CGA), ISIN BG2100017180, shall be discontinued as of 22 December 2022. Upon entering a clean price of 100% per bond, the "dirty" price shall equal BGN 900.

The change is due to a notification of a delay in coupon and amortisation payment due by 20 December 2022.

For further information, please, contact the BSE Trading Department at the following telephone numbers: +359 2/ 9370942 or 9370933.

