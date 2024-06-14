14.06.2024 10:00:02 (local time)

Company: CEE Properties REIT-Sofia (5CGA)

In view of a forthcoming interest payment on an issue of bonds, please, be informed of the following:

- Issuer: CEE Properties REIT-Sofia

- BSE code: 5CGA

- ISIN: BG2100017180

- Date of interest payment: 20.06.2024

- Coupon rate: 4.5 %

- All bondholders registered with the Central Depository as of 19.06.2024 (Record Date) will be entitled to receive the payment.

- The final date for transacting in bonds of this issue on BSE-Sofia, as a result of which the buyer will have the right to the interest payment, will be 17.06.2024 (Ex Date: 18.06.2024).