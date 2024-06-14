Company: CEE Properties REIT-Sofia (5CGA)
In view of a forthcoming interest payment on an issue of bonds, please, be informed of the following:
- Issuer: CEE Properties REIT-Sofia
- BSE code: 5CGA
- ISIN: BG2100017180
- Date of interest payment: 20.06.2024
- Coupon rate: 4.5 %
- All bondholders registered with the Central Depository as of 19.06.2024 (Record Date) will be entitled to receive the payment.
- The final date for transacting in bonds of this issue on BSE-Sofia, as a result of which the buyer will have the right to the interest payment, will be 17.06.2024 (Ex Date: 18.06.2024).
Disclaimer
CEE Imoti ADSITS published this content on 14 June 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 June 2024 07:02:07 UTC.