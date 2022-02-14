CEE Properties REIT : Financial and other reports (Semi-annual report of a bondholders' trustee)

Financial and other reports (Semi-annual report of a bondholders' trustee)
14.02.2022 09:07:37 (local time)
Company: CEE Properties REIT-Sofia (5CGA)
BSE has received a report under Art. 100g (1) of the POSA as of 31 December 2021 from ABV Investments EOOD in the latter's capacity of a trustee of the bondholders of the issue, ISIN BG2100017180, of CEE Properties REIT (5CGA).
The report may be accessed via the website of the Exchange.
Disclaimer
CEE Imoti ADSITS published this content on 14 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 February 2022 15:12:02 UTC.