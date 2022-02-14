CEE Properties REIT : Financial and other reports (Semi-annual report of a bondholders' trustee)

14.02.2022 09:07:37 (local time)

Company: CEE Properties REIT-Sofia (5CGA)

BSE has received a report under Art. 100g (1) of the POSA as of 31 December 2021 from ABV Investments EOOD in the latter's capacity of a trustee of the bondholders of the issue, ISIN BG2100017180, of CEE Properties REIT (5CGA).

The report may be accessed via the website of the Exchange.

