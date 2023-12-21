Other information 21.12.2023 17:29:27 (local time)
Company: CEE Properties REIT-Sofia (5CGA)
BSE received a notification under Art. 100g (2), items 1 and 2 of the POSA from ABV Investments EOOD as a trustee of the bondholders of CEE Properties REIT (5CGA), ISIN BG2100017180, of the intention to request explanation from the issuer of the reasons that led to the delay in coupon and amortisation payment due by 20 December 2023.
