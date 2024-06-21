Company: CEE Properties REIT-Sofia (5CGA)
BSE received a notification under Art. 100g (2), items 1 and 2 of the POSA from ABV Investments EOOD, in the latter's capacity as a trustee of the bondholders of CEE Properties REIT (5CGA), ISIN BG2100017180, of a planned request of explanation from the issuer of the reasons that led to the delay in the coupon and amortisation payment due by 20 June 2024.
