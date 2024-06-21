CEE Imoti ADSITS (CEE Properties REIT) is a Bulgaria-based real estate investment trust that specializes in the securitization of real estate. It is principally engaged in the investment in the real estate sector by purchasing titles and other rights over immovable property, and constructing buildings or making renovations, in order to have them on lease, for rent or for sale. As of December 31, 2011, the Companyâs major shareholder was F X Studio OOD with a stake of 90%.

Sector Diversified REITs