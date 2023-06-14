Advanced search
    CEEP   BG1100006060

CEE PROPERTIES REIT

(CEEP)
End-of-day quote Bulgaria Stock Exchange  -  2023-05-25
3.260 BGN   -.--%
CEE Properties REIT : Partial Repayment

06/14/2023 | 03:05am EDT
Partial Repayment 14.06.2023 10:00:03 (local time)

Company: CEE Properties REIT-Sofia (5CGA)
In view of a forthcoming partial repayment of the principal of an issue of bonds, please be informed of the following:
- Issuer: CEE Properties REIT-Sofia
- BSE code: 5CGA
- ISIN code: BG2100017180
- Date of partial repayment: 20.06.2023
- Total partial repayment: BGN 2000000
- Partial repayment per bond: BGN 100
- The right on partial repayment of the principal will be entitled to all bondholders registered with the Central Depository as of 19.06.2023 (Record Date).
- The final date for transacting bonds of this issue on the BSE-Sofia, as a result of which the holder will have the right on partial repayment of the principal, will be 15.06.2023 (Ex Date: 16.06.2023).
- Following 20.06.2023, the interest will be calculated on the rest of the outstanding principal i.e. on BGN 14000000.
- Exchange transactions executed after 15.06.2023 will entitle rights on the outstanding principal per bond i.e. on BGN 700.

Disclaimer

CEE Imoti ADSITS published this content on 14 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 June 2023 07:04:15 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
