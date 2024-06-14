Company: CEE Properties REIT-Sofia (5CGA)
In view of a forthcoming partial repayment of the principal of an issue of bonds, please be informed of the following:
- Issuer: CEE Properties REIT-Sofia
- BSE code: 5CGA
- ISIN code: BG2100017180
- Date of partial repayment: 20.06.2024
- Total partial repayment: BGN 2000000
- Partial repayment per bond: BGN 100
- The right on partial repayment of the principal will be entitled to all bondholders registered with the Central Depository as of 19.06.2024 (Record Date).
- The final date for transacting bonds of this issue on the BSE-Sofia, as a result of which the holder will have the right on partial repayment of the principal, will be 17.06.2024 (Ex Date: 18.06.2024).
- Following 20.06.2024, the interest will be calculated on the rest of the outstanding principal i.e. on BGN 10000000.
- Exchange transactions executed after 17.06.2024 will entitle rights on the outstanding principal per bond i.e. on BGN 500.
Attachments
- Original Link
- Permalink
Disclaimer
CEE Imoti ADSITS published this content on 14 June 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 June 2024 07:02:07 UTC.