Ceenik Exports (India) Limited at its board meeting held on 14 October 2023 appointed Ms. Devanshi Damani as an Additional Director designated as Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company with effect from October 14, 2023 for a tenure of 5 consecutive years subject to the approval of the Shareholders of the Company; appointed Ms. Nidhi Busa as an Additional Director designated as Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company with effect from October 14, 2023 for a tenure of 5 consecutive years subject to the approval of the Shareholders of the Company; and approved the appointment of Mr. Bhagwan Shivajirao Gore as Company Secretary and Compliance Officer (being the Key Managerial Personnel) of the Company with effect from October 14, 2023, pursuant to provisions of Section 203 of the Companies Act, 2013, Regulation 6 (1) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. Ms. Devanshi Damani has completed her Bachelor's Degree in Commerce from the Mumbai University. She has experience in the field of secretarial compliances and other legal compliances with various other regulatory bodies.

Ms. Nidhi Busa is an Associate Member of the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI). She has also completed LLB from the Mumbai University. She has experience in the field of secretarial and other legal compliances with various other regulatory bodies.

Mr. Bhagwan Shivajirao Gore is an Associate member of the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI Membership Number A72095) holding the prescribed qualification as prescribed under the Companies (Appointment and Qualification of Secretary) Rules, 1988.