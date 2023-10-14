Ceenik Exports Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended September 30, 2023

Ceenik Exports (India) Limited reported earnings results for the second quarter and six months ended September 30, 2023. For the second quarter, the company reported revenue was INR 6.76 million compared to INR 9.36 million a year ago. Net income was INR 1.3 million compared to net loss of INR 1.41 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 0.39 compared to basic loss per share from continuing operations of INR 0.42 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 0.39 compared to diluted loss per share from continuing operations of INR 0.42 a year ago.

For the six months, revenue was INR 13.41 million compared to INR 16.93 million a year ago. Net income was INR 0.045 million compared to net loss of INR 3.46 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 0.01 compared to basic loss per share from continuing operations of INR 1.03 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 0.01 compared to diluted loss per share from continuing operations of INR 1.03 a year ago.