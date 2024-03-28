Cegedim: 23% increase in ROC in 2023
The digital technology and services group for healthcare and insurance posted sales of 616 million euros, up 10.9% on a reported basis and 10.8% on an organic basis on the previous year.
On the basis of currently available data, Cegedim anticipates organic sales growth in 2024 of between 5 and 8%, and believes that its ROC should continue to grow by continuing the trends observed in 2023.
