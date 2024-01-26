Cegedim: 8% sales growth in Q4
For the full year 2023, sales of the digital technology and services group for healthcare and insurance rose by 10.9% to 616 million (+10.8% organically), almost reaching the 11% guidance expected by its management.
On the basis of currently available data, Cegedim anticipates growth in its operating income recurring in 2023. For 2024, it anticipates organic sales growth of between 5 and 8%.
