Cegedim: 8% sales growth in Q4

January 26, 2024

Cegedim has announced sales of 166.6 million euros for the fourth quarter of 2023, up 7.9% on a reported and organic basis, compared with the same period in 2022.



For the full year 2023, sales of the digital technology and services group for healthcare and insurance rose by 10.9% to 616 million (+10.8% organically), almost reaching the 11% guidance expected by its management.



On the basis of currently available data, Cegedim anticipates growth in its operating income recurring in 2023. For 2024, it anticipates organic sales growth of between 5 and 8%.



