CEGEDIM

(CGM)
Cegedim : Cedegim - Half Year 2020 Earnings presentation

09/24/2020 | 01:30pm EDT

This presentation contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are based on expectations and assumptions that we believe to be reasonable when made, but that may not prove to be accurate. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risk and uncertainty. Consequently the company cannot guarantee their accuracy and their completeness, and actual results may differ materially from those the company anticipated due to a number of uncertainties, many of which the company is not aware of.

For additional information concerning important factors that may cause the company's actual results to differ materially from expectations and underlying assumptions, please refer to the reports filed by the company with the 'Autorité des Marchés Financiers'.

Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and we assume no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

Cegedim

Cegedim

4

Our offering

5

A global presence

6

A unique, diversified Group creating synergies and opportunities

7

Business group review

The Big Picture

9

Covid-19 and lockdown

10

Disciplined financial management

11

Impact on operation

12

FY 2020 Outlook

13

Finance

H1 2020

The big picture

15

H1 2020 Revenue overview

16

L-f-l revenue growth by business group

17

Recurring Operating Income Trend

18

19

Health Insurance, HR & E-Services Division Overview

20

Healthcare Professionals Division Overview

H1 2020 Financial Performance

In € million

H1 2019

H1 2020

% change

REVENUE

245.8

236.2

(3.9)%

EBITDA

45.5

38.2

(15.9)%

Margin

18.5%

16.2%

(231)bps

D&A

(32.8)

(31.9)

(2.7)%

RECURRING OPERATING INCOME

6.3

(50.1)%

12.6

Margin

5.1%

2.7%

(247)bps

Other non-recurring operating income and expenses

(16.3)

(6.2)

(62.1)%

Operating income

(3.6)

0.1

n.m.

(1.5)%

0.1%

+154bps

Margin

Cost of net financial debt

(4.5)

(4.6)

+2.4%

Total Taxes

(2.1)

(0.2)

(89.8)%

NET EARNINGS

(10.2)

(4.6)

(54.5)%

RECURRING EARNINGS PER SHARE

(0.4)

(0.2)

(49.0)%

EARNINGS PER SHARE

(0.7)

(0.3)

(54.1)%

22

June 2020 Balance Sheet Sound Financial Structure

In € million

ASSETS

Dec. 19 Jun. 20

Goodwill

192.7

186.0

Intangible assets

157.5

163.9

Tangible assets

99.2

102.7

Financial assets

19.8

22.0

Other non-current assets

47.6

48.4

Cash & cash equivalents

29.1

26.1

!

Includes sums managed on behalf of mutual insurers and insurance

Trade receivables, short-term portion

144.0

139.5

companies under the outsourced management contracts signed with the

Other current assets

!

118.7

181.2

Group in the amount of €137m at June 30, 2020 and €81m at December 31,

Total assets

808.6

870.0

2019.

SHAREHOLDERS EQUITY & LIABILITIES

Shareholder equity

201.2

191.0

Long-term financial debt

195.7

196.3

Other non-current liabilities

95.2

101.6

Short-term financial debt

14.0

6.0

Other current liabilities

302.6

375.2

Total equity and liabilities

808.6

870.0

23

FCF from operations

In € million

June 2019

June 2020

Cash flow before taxes and interests

43.1

34.7

The improvement in WCR is attributable to:

Change in working capital requirement

(47.6)

+18.1

!

Corporate tax paid

(0.5)

(2.1)

a €15 million boost from the postponement of social

Net cash flow from operating activities

4.9

50.7

charges and rent payments as a result of efforts to

mitigate the impacts of the Covid-19 crisis,

Acquisition of intangible assets

(26.1)

(27.8)

the termination of non-recourse factoring

Acquisition of tangible assets

(4.9)

(5.0)

agreements in December 2019 (€14.9 million impact

Disposals of tangible and intangible assets

0.1

0.3

at June 30, 2019)

Free cash flow from operations

(35.8)

+18.1

the fluctuation in advances paid by client at the

health Insurance BPO business

24

Change in Net Financial Debt

25

FY 2020 Financial Agenda

26

Annexes

Alternative Performance Indicator

This financial performance indicator is equivalent to "operating profit from continuing activities" plus net depreciation and amortization expenses.

Operating profit from continuing activities is defined as the sum of « recurring operating income » and « other non-recurring operating income and expenses. »

Other non-recurringoperating income and expenses is defined as consists of unusual items, notably as concerns the nature or frequency, that could distort the assessment of Group entities' financial performance. Other non-recurring operating income and expenses may include impairment of tangible assets, goodwill, and other intangible assets, gains or losses on disposals of non-current assets, restructuring costs, and costs relating to workforce adaptation measures.

28

Recurring operating income and EBITDA

in € million

In € million

H1 2019

H1 2020

Operating income (a)

(3.6)

0.1

Non-recurring operating income and expenses (b)

(13.8)

(6.2)

Amortization of goodwill (c)

(2.5)

(0.0)

Recurring operating income (REBIT) (d= a-b-c)

12.6

6.3

Depreciation and amortization expenses (e)

(32.8)

(31.9)

EBITDA (f=d-e)

45.5

38.2

29

H1 2020 Revenue

In € thousands

Division 1

Division 2

Division 3

Group

2019 REVENUE (a)

162,498

81,572

1,724

245,795

Impact of disposals

0

(5,584)

0

(5,584)

2019 Revenue before impact of disposals

162,498

75,988

1,724

240,211

Currency impact

(11)

(69)

0

(79)

2019 Revenue at 2020 exchange rate (b)

162,488

75,920

1,724

240,131

2020 Revenue before impact of acquisitions (c)

158,097

74,147

1,730

233,973

Revenue from acquisitions

2,225

0

0

2,225

2020 Revenue

160,322

74,147

1,730

236,199

Organic growth ([c-b/a]

(2,7)%

(2.2)%

+0.3%

(2.5)%

30

Recurring operating income and EBITDA IFRS 16 BRIDGE

In € million

H1 2020

IFRS 16

H1 2020

Reported

Treatment

Adjusted

EBITDA

38.2

8.0

30.2

margin

16.2%

-

12.8%

D&A

(31.9)

(7.7)

(24.3)

RECURRING OPERATING INCOME

6.3

0.3

6.0

Margin

2.7%

-

2.5%

Other non-recurring operating income and expenses

(6.2)

-

(6.2)

Operating income

0.1

0.3

(0.2)

Margin

0.1%

-

(0.1)%

Cost of net financial debt

(4.6)

(0.7)

(3.9)

Total Taxes

(0.2)

0.1

(0.3)

Net earnings

(4.7)

(0.3)

(4.4)

31

Thank you for your attention

Jan Eryk Umiastowski

Chief Investment Officer - Head of Investor Relations

janeryk.umiastowski@cegedim.com

Tel: 00 33 1 49 09 33 36 - Mob: 00 33 6 73 25 96 34

Design: Group Communication Service

Disclaimer

Cegedim SA published this content on 24 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 September 2020 17:29:09 UTC
