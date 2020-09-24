Cegedim : Cedegim - Half Year 2020 Earnings presentation
09/24/2020 | 01:30pm EDT
Cegedim
Our offering
A global presence
A unique, diversified Group creating synergies and opportunities
Business group review
The Big Picture
Covid-19 and lockdown
Disciplined financial management
Impact on operation
FY 2020 Outlook
Finance
H1 2020
The big picture
H1 2020 Revenue overview
L-f-l revenue growth by business group
Recurring Operating Income Trend
Health Insurance, HR & E-Services Division Overview
20
Healthcare Professionals Division Overview
H1 2020 Financial Performance
In € million
H1 2019
H1 2020
% change
REVENUE
245.8
236.2
(3.9)%
EBITDA
45.5
38.2
(15.9)%
Margin
18.5%
16.2%
(231)bps
D&A
(32.8)
(31.9)
(2.7)%
RECURRING OPERATING INCOME
6.3
(50.1)%
12.6
Margin
5.1%
2.7%
(247)bps
Other non-recurring operating income and expenses
(16.3)
(6.2)
(62.1)%
Operating income
(3.6)
0.1
n.m.
(1.5)%
0.1%
+154bps
Margin
Cost of net financial debt
(4.5)
(4.6)
+2.4%
Total Taxes
(2.1)
(0.2)
(89.8)%
NET EARNINGS
(10.2)
(4.6)
(54.5)%
RECURRING EARNINGS PER SHARE
(0.4)
(0.2)
(49.0)%
EARNINGS PER SHARE
(0.7)
(0.3)
(54.1)%
June 2020 Balance Sheet Sound Financial Structure
In € million
ASSETS
Dec. 19 Jun. 20
Goodwill
192.7
186.0
Intangible assets
157.5
163.9
Tangible assets
99.2
102.7
Financial assets
19.8
22.0
Other non-current assets
47.6
48.4
Cash & cash equivalents
29.1
26.1
!
Includes sums managed on behalf of mutual insurers and insurance
Trade receivables, short-term portion
144.0
139.5
companies under the outsourced management contracts signed with the
Other current assets
!
118.7
181.2
Group in the amount of €137m at June 30, 2020 and €81m at December 31,
Total assets
808.6
870.0
2019.
SHAREHOLDERS EQUITY & LIABILITIES
Shareholder equity
201.2
191.0
Long-term financial debt
195.7
196.3
Other non-current liabilities
95.2
101.6
Short-term financial debt
14.0
6.0
Other current liabilities
302.6
375.2
Total equity and liabilities
808.6
870.0
FCF from operations
In € million
June 2019
June 2020
Cash flow before taxes and interests
43.1
34.7
The improvement in WCR is attributable to:
Change in working capital requirement
(47.6)
+18.1
!
Corporate tax paid
(0.5)
(2.1)
• a €15 million boost from the postponement of social
Net cash flow from operating activities
4.9
50.7
charges and rent payments as a result of efforts to
mitigate the impacts of the Covid-19 crisis,
Acquisition of intangible assets
(26.1)
(27.8)
• the termination of non-recourse factoring
Acquisition of tangible assets
(4.9)
(5.0)
agreements in December 2019 (€14.9 million impact
Disposals of tangible and intangible assets
0.1
0.3
at June 30, 2019)
Free cash flow from operations
(35.8)
+18.1
• the fluctuation in advances paid by client at the
health Insurance BPO business
Change in Net Financial Debt
FY 2020 Financial Agenda
Annexes
Alternative Performance Indicator
This financial performance indicator is equivalent to "operating profit from continuing activities" plus net depreciation and amortization expenses.
Operating profit from continuing activities is defined as the sum of « recurring operating income » and « other non-recurring operating income and expenses. »
Othernon-recurringoperating income and expenses is defined as consists of unusual items, notably as concerns the nature or frequency, that could distort the assessment of Group entities' financial performance. Other non-recurring operating income and expenses may include impairment of tangible assets, goodwill, and other intangible assets, gains or losses on disposals of non-current assets, restructuring costs, and costs relating to workforce adaptation measures.
Recurring operating income and EBITDA
in € million
In € million
H1 2019
H1 2020
Operating income (a)
(3.6)
0.1
Non-recurring operating income and expenses (b)
(13.8)
(6.2)
Amortization of goodwill (c)
(2.5)
(0.0)
Recurring operating income (REBIT) (d= a-b-c)
12.6
6.3
Depreciation and amortization expenses (e)
(32.8)
(31.9)
EBITDA (f=d-e)
45.5
38.2
H1 2020 Revenue
In € thousands
Division 1
Division 2
Division 3
Group
2019 REVENUE (a)
162,498
81,572
1,724
245,795
Impact of disposals
0
(5,584)
0
(5,584)
2019 Revenue before impact of disposals
162,498
75,988
1,724
240,211
Currency impact
(11)
(69)
0
(79)
2019 Revenue at 2020 exchange rate (b)
162,488
75,920
1,724
240,131
2020 Revenue before impact of acquisitions (c)
158,097
74,147
1,730
233,973
Revenue from acquisitions
2,225
0
0
2,225
2020 Revenue
160,322
74,147
1,730
236,199
Organic growth ([c-b/a]
(2,7)%
(2.2)%
+0.3%
(2.5)%
Recurring operating income and EBITDA IFRS 16 BRIDGE
In € million
H1 2020
IFRS 16
H1 2020
Reported
Treatment
Adjusted
EBITDA
38.2
8.0
30.2
margin
16.2%
-
12.8%
D&A
(31.9)
(7.7)
(24.3)
RECURRING OPERATING INCOME
6.3
0.3
6.0
Margin
2.7%
-
2.5%
Other non-recurring operating income and expenses
(6.2)
-
(6.2)
Operating income
0.1
0.3
(0.2)
Margin
0.1%
-
(0.1)%
Cost of net financial debt
(4.6)
(0.7)
(3.9)
Total Taxes
(0.2)
0.1
(0.3)
Net earnings
(4.7)
(0.3)
(4.4)
Thank you for your attention
Jan Eryk Umiastowski
Chief Investment Officer - Head of Investor Relations