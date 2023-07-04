CEGEDIM
Public limited company with boards of directors with a capital of € 13 336 506,43 Registered office: 137, rue d’Aguesseau 92100 Boulogne-Billancourt
350 422 622 R.C.S. on the Nanterre Trade and Companies Register
Paris, July 1st 2023
Half-yearliquiditycontractstatementforCEGEDIM
Under the liquidity contract entered into between CEGEDIM and Kepler Cheuvreux, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account on June 30th 2023:
- 10,492 shares
- € 108,236.47
- Number of executions on buy side on semester: 503
- Number of executions on sell side on semester: 365
- Traded volume on buy side on semester: 22,862 shares for € 422,824.83
- Traded volume on sell side on semester: 26,556 shares for € 491,634.47
As a reminder :
- the following resources appeared on the last half year statement on 31 December 2022 on the liquidity account:
- 14,186 shares
- € 39,036.02
- Number of executions on buy side on semester: 588
- Number of executions on sell side on semester: 447
- Traded volume on buy side on semester: 29,215 shares for € 494,981.52
- Traded volume on sell side on semester: 25,900 shares for € 431,348.79
- the following resources appeared on the liquidity account when the activity started:
- 0 shares
- € 250,000.00
The implementation of this report is carried out in accordance with AMF Decision N°2021-01 of June 22nd 2021 renewing the implementation of liquidity contracts for shares as an accepted market practice.
o0o
|Buy Side
|Sell Side
|Numberof executions
|Numberof shares
|Tradedvolume
in EUR
|Numberof executions
|Numberof
shares
|Tradedvolume
in EUR
|Total
|503
|22,862
|422,824.83
|365
|26,556
|491,634.47
|02/01/2023
|-
|-
|-
|3
|120
|1,800.00
|03/01/2023
|1
|1
|15.00
|10
|1,193
|18,479.57
|04/01/2023
|-
|-
|-
|7
|639
|10,134.54
|05/01/2023
|-
|-
|-
|10
|517
|8,421.93
|06/01/2023
|-
|-
|-
|7
|1,007
|16,514.80
|09/01/2023
|-
|-
|-
|7
|579
|9,721.41
|10/01/2023
|-
|-
|-
|3
|76
|1,276.80
|11/01/2023
|-
|-
|-
|6
|224
|3,783.36
|12/01/2023
|3
|120
|2,016.00
|-
|-
|-
|13/01/2023
|3
|63
|1,058.40
|3
|200
|3,400.00
|16/01/2023
|-
|-
|-
|9
|900
|15,759.00
|17/01/2023
|7
|600
|10,602.00
|-
|-
|-
|18/01/2023
|1
|1
|17.78
|3
|201
|3,678.30
|19/01/2023
|2
|200
|3,740.00
|5
|400
|7,580.00
|20/01/2023
|-
|-
|-
|3
|200
|3,750.00
|23/01/2023
|1
|400
|7,440.00
|-
|-
|-
|25/01/2023
|3
|233
|4,298.85
|-
|-
|-
|26/01/2023
|4
|101
|1,878.60
|1
|1
|18.76
|27/01/2023
|1
|1
|18.80
|3
|201
|3,839.10
|30/01/2023
|14
|405
|7,520.85
|-
|-
|-
|31/01/2023
|38
|501
|9,063.09
|1
|1
|18.20
|01/02/2023
|1
|12
|214.80
|2
|240
|4,392.00
|02/02/2023
|-
|-
|-
|2
|270
|5,124.60
|03/02/2023
|8
|400
|7,300.00
|1
|6
|112.20
|06/02/2023
|11
|538
|9,689.38
|-
|-
|-
|07/02/2023
|12
|1,000
|17,740.00
|2
|194
|3,501.70
|08/02/2023
|8
|351
|6,216.21
|1
|1
|17.96
|09/02/2023
|5
|506
|8,784.16
|1
|2
|35.80
|10/02/2023
|1
|1
|17.28
|5
|201
|3,507.45
|13/02/2023
|3
|25
|435.00
|-
|-
|-
|14/02/2023
|1
|1
|17.42
|2
|101
|1,777.60
|15/02/2023
|9
|348
|6,009.96
|3
|101
|1,777.60
|16/02/2023
|3
|201
|3,477.30
|3
|201
|3,517.50
|17/02/2023
|2
|5
|86.50
|-
|-
|-
|20/02/2023
|4
|142
|2,452.34
|-
|-
|-
|21/02/2023
|6
|454
|7,790.64
|2
|101
|1,757.40
|22/02/2023
|10
|202
|3,484.50
|6
|600
|10,410.00
|23/02/2023
|7
|503
|8,676.75
|7
|320
|5,548.80
|24/02/2023
|6
|101
|1,739.22
|1
|80
|1,392.00
|27/02/2023
|13
|695
|11,835.85
|-
|-
|-
|28/02/2023
|1
|1
|16.82
|2
|201
|3,417.00
|02/03/2023
|5
|371
|6,199.41
|2
|30
|507.00
|03/03/2023
|2
|150
|2,475.00
|1
|1
|16.90
|06/03/2023
|1
|150
|2,505.00
|2
|220
|3,733.40
|07/03/2023
|-
|-
|-
|3
|200
|3,420.00
|08/03/2023
|3
|120
|2,028.00
|1
|43
|739.60
|10/03/2023
|3
|241
|4,060.85
|2
|101
|1,727.10
|13/03/2023
|13
|600
|10,062.00
|-
|-
|-
|14/03/2023
|13
|471
|7,766.79
|-
|-
|-
|15/03/2023
|6
|399
|6,503.70
|1
|1
|16.50
|16/03/2023
|-
|-
|-
|3
|300
|4,935.00
|17/03/2023
|1
|1
|16.44
|3
|351
|5,840.64
|20/03/2023
|4
|240
|3,948.00
|-
|-
|-
|21/03/2023
|-
|-
|-
|15
|400
|6,580.00
|22/03/2023
|1
|1
|16.80
|9
|551
|9,317.41
|23/03/2023
|8
|300
|5,061.00
|1
|5
|86.00
|24/03/2023
|2
|140
|2,385.60
|21
|1,772
|32,002.32
|27/03/2023
|2
|114
|2,211.60
|8
|570
|11,194.80
|28/03/2023
|4
|120
|2,304.00
|1
|150
|2,967.00
|29/03/2023
|8
|521
|10,081.35
|-
|-
|-
|30/03/2023
|7
|539
|10,160.15
|-
|-
|-
|31/03/2023
|2
|120
|2,268.00
|1
|1
|19.20
|03/04/2023
|4
|256
|4,846.08
|-
|-
|-
|04/04/2023
|8
|240
|4,500.00
|-
|-
|-
|05/04/2023
|1
|1
|18.90
|2
|201
|3,798.90
|06/04/2023
|-
|-
|-
|6
|671
|12,762.42
|11/04/2023
|3
|500
|9,370.00
|-
|-
|-
|12/04/2023
|7
|241
|4,566.95
|1
|1
|19.00
|13/04/2023
|7
|220
|4,169.00
|2
|200
|3,820.00
|14/04/2023
|7
|240
|4,536.00
|1
|78
|1,497.60
|18/04/2023
|5
|150
|2,805.00
|2
|200
|3,780.00
|19/04/2023
|4
|101
|1,888.70
|1
|1
|18.72
|20/04/2023
|-
|-
|-
|2
|200
|3,780.00
|21/04/2023
|6
|170
|3,199.40
|-
|-
|-
|24/04/2023
|1
|1
|18.86
|4
|351
|6,690.06
|25/04/2023
|4
|240
|4,524.00
|6
|142
|2,683.80
|26/04/2023
|-
|-
|-
|3
|158
|2,986.20
|27/04/2023
|2
|240
|4,504.80
|9
|660
|12,513.60
|28/04/2023
|2
|150
|3,000.00
|11
|1,360
|27,336.00
|02/05/2023
|7
|750
|14,550.00
|3
|314
|6,333.38
|04/05/2023
|9
|157
|3,014.40
|-
|-
|-
|05/05/2023
|3
|155
|2,976.00
|3
|201
|3,919.50
|08/05/2023
|7
|102
|1,978.80
|1
|150
|2,940.00
|09/05/2023
|7
|138
|2,653.74
|-
|-
|-
|10/05/2023
|7
|120
|2,328.00
|-
|-
|-
|11/05/2023
|4
|101
|1,949.30
|4
|201
|3,899.40
|12/05/2023
|9
|300
|5,736.00
|-
|-
|-
|15/05/2023
|9
|322
|6,098.68
|-
|-
|-
|16/05/2023
|2
|121
|2,299.00
|5
|201
|3,859.20
|17/05/2023
|3
|59
|1,129.26
|2
|37
|714.10
|18/05/2023
|5
|230
|4,404.50
|3
|151
|2,914.30
|19/05/2023
|5
|150
|2,880.00
|1
|13
|250.90
|22/05/2023
|6
|101
|1,949.30
|4
|400
|7,780.00
|23/05/2023
|8
|153
|2,933.01
|6
|69
|1,331.70
|24/05/2023
|9
|219
|4,196.04
|1
|1
|19.20
|25/05/2023
|6
|171
|3,278.07
|2
|201
|3,859.20
|26/05/2023
|7
|151
|2,873.53
|1
|1
|19.18
|29/05/2023
|-
|-
|-
|4
|202
|3,898.60
|30/05/2023
|-
|-
|-
|2
|110
|2,123.00
|31/05/2023
|1
|120
|2,304.00
|6
|941
|18,509.47
|01/06/2023
|3
|270
|5,302.80
|3
|65
|1,316.25
|02/06/2023
|6
|402
|8,011.86
|4
|400
|8,080.00
|05/06/2023
|1
|120
|2,400.00
|-
|-
|-
|06/06/2023
|3
|241
|4,807.95
|1
|1
|20.10
|07/06/2023
|1
|1
|20.00
|4
|101
|2,020.00
|08/06/2023
|-
|-
|-
|2
|100
|2,000.00
|09/06/2023
|3
|55
|1,094.50
|-
|-
|-
|12/06/2023
|3
|520
|10,150.40
|-
|-
|-
|13/06/2023
|4
|121
|2,369.18
|1
|1
|19.64
|14/06/2023
|-
|-
|-
|1
|300
|5,880.00
|15/06/2023
|1
|120
|2,352.00
|2
|400
|7,900.00
|16/06/2023
|3
|183
|3,599.61
|4
|283
|5,614.72
|19/06/2023
|-
|-
|-
|5
|448
|8,973.44
|20/06/2023
|1
|1
|19.82
|7
|921
|18,548.94
|21/06/2023
|4
|101
|2,060.40
|4
|120
|2,472.00
|22/06/2023
|4
|86
|1,737.20
|8
|965
|19,917.60
|23/06/2023
|1
|1
|21.40
|13
|753
|16,151.85
|26/06/2023
|-
|-
|-
|5
|407
|8,852.25
|28/06/2023
|-
|-
|-
|7
|100
|2,220.00
|29/06/2023
|9
|555
|12,043.50
|1
|1
|22.00
|30/06/2023
|7
|1,005
|21,647.7 0
|-
|-
|-
Attachment
- 00639600120_CEGEDIM_Bilan_semestriel_20230630_EN