Cegedim: Release of 2022 Half-Year Financial Report

Founded in 1969, Cegedim is an innovative technology and services company in the field of digital data flow management for healthcare ecosystems and B2B, and a business software publisher for healthcare and insurance professionals. Cegedim employs more than 5,600 people in more than 10 countries and generated revenue of €525 million in 2021.

Cegedim SA is listed in Paris (EURONEXT: CGM).

