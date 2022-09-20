Advanced search
    CGM   FR0000053506

CEGEDIM

(CGM)
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:35 2022-09-20 am EDT
19.22 EUR   -0.41%
CEGEDIM : Release of 2022 Half-Year Financial Report
GL
11:50aCEGEDIM : Release of 2022 Half-Year Financial Report
AQ
CEGEDIM : 1H 2022 Earnings
GL
Cegedim: Release of 2022 Half-Year Financial Report

09/20/2022 | 11:51am EDT
PRESS RELEASE

Financial Information

 Cegedim: Release of its 2022 Half-Year Financial Report

Boulogne-Billancourt, September 20, 2022

Cegedim, an innovative technology and services company, announces that its Financial report for the 1st Half of 2022 is available free of charge in French and -in a few days’ time- in English (that is a free translation into English of the “Interim Financial Report 2022” issued in French):

  • At the company headquarters
Cegedim, Financial Department, 137 rue d’Aguesseau, 92100 Boulogne Billancourt

  • on its website
https://www.cegedim.com/finance/documentation/Pages/reports.aspx

  • on Cegedim IR, the Group’s financial communications app available on iOS and Android in English and in French
To download the app, visit https://www.cegedim.fr/finance/profil/Pages/CegedimIR.aspx.


 

About Cegedim:

Founded in 1969, Cegedim is an innovative technology and services company in the field of digital data flow management for healthcare ecosystems and B2B, and a business software publisher for healthcare and insurance professionals. Cegedim employs more than 5,600 people in more than 10 countries and generated revenue of €525 million in 2021.
Cegedim SA is listed in Paris (EURONEXT: CGM).
To learn more, please visit: www.cegedim.fr
And follow Cegedim on Twitter@CegedimGroup, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Aude Balleydier
Cegedim
Media Relations
and Communications Manager
Tel.: +33 (0)1 49 09 68 81
aude.balleydier@cegedim.fr
Jan Eryk Umiastowski
Cegedim
Chief Investment and
Investor Relations Officer
Tel.: +33 (0)1 49 09 33 36
janeryk.umiastowski@cegedim.com
Céline Pardo
.Becoming
Media Relations

 

Tel.:        +33 (0)6 52 08 13 66
cegedim@becoming-group.com		 

 

Attachment


Financials
Sales 2022 551 M 552 M 552 M
Net income 2022 21,1 M 21,1 M 21,1 M
Net Debt 2022 210 M 210 M 210 M
P/E ratio 2022 12,4x
Yield 2022 2,59%
Capitalization 264 M 265 M 265 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,86x
EV / Sales 2023 0,78x
Nbr of Employees 5 494
Free-Float 43,9%
Managers and Directors
Jean-Claude Labrune Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Sandrine Debroise Chief Financial Officer & Director
Jan-Eryk Umiastowski Chief Investment & Investor Relations Officer
Jean-Pierre Cassan Independent Director
Marcel Kahn Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CEGEDIM-19.58%265
ORACLE CORPORATION-20.80%186 189
SAP SE-33.24%97 219
SERVICENOW INC.-34.52%85 696
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.-16.47%31 261
PAYCOM SOFTWARE, INC.-15.35%20 337