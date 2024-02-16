Cegedim: acquisition in the dental care sector
This operation provides its Cegedim Santé subsidiary with a benchmark offering for independent dentists and dental and multi-purpose health centers, and enhances its leadership in the software publishing market for healthcare professionals.
This acquisition is fully in line with the development plan initiated since the strategic investors (Groupe VYV, Malakoff Humanis and Pro BTP) acquired a stake in Cegedim Santé in May 2022.
Copyright (c) 2024 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.
Go to the original article.
Contact us to request a correction
Contact us to request a correction