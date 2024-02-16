Cegedim: acquisition in the dental care sector

February 16, 2024 at 01:28 am EST Share

Cegedim announces the acquisition of Visiodent, a management solutions company for dental practices and health centers, which generated sales of around 10 million euros last year, and will be integrated into the group as of March 1.



This operation provides its Cegedim Santé subsidiary with a benchmark offering for independent dentists and dental and multi-purpose health centers, and enhances its leadership in the software publishing market for healthcare professionals.



This acquisition is fully in line with the development plan initiated since the strategic investors (Groupe VYV, Malakoff Humanis and Pro BTP) acquired a stake in Cegedim Santé in May 2022.



Copyright (c) 2024 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.