CEGEDIM
Public limited company with boards of directors with a capital of € 13 336 506,43 Registered office: 137, rue d’Aguesseau 92100 Boulogne-Billancourt
350 422 622 R.C.S. on the Nanterre Trade and Companies Register
Paris, January 1st 2024
Half-year liquidity contract statement for CEGEDIM
Under the liquidity contract entered into between CEGEDIM and Kepler Cheuvreux, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account on December 31st 2023:
- 15,462 shares
- € 10,992.62
- Number of executions on buy side on semester: 554
- Number of executions on sell side on semester: 401
- Traded volume on buy side on semester: 28,498 shares for € 551,072.84
- Traded volume on sell side on semester: 23,528 shares for € 453,158.46
As a reminder :
- the following resources appeared on the last half year statement on 30 June 2023 on the liquidity account:
- 10,492 shares
- € 108,236.47
- Number of executions on buy side on semester: 503
- Number of executions on sell side on semester: 365
- Traded volume on buy side on semester: 22,862 shares for € 422,824.83
- Traded volume on sell side on semester: 26,556 shares for € 491,634.47
- the following resources appeared on the liquidity account when the activity started:
- 0 shares
- € 250,000.00
The implementation of this report is carried out in accordance with AMF Decision N°2021-01 of June 22nd 2021 renewing the implementation of liquidity contracts for shares as an accepted market practice.
o0o
|Buy Side
|Sell Side
|Number of executions
|Number of shares
|Traded volume
in EUR
|Number of executions
|Number of
shares
|Traded volume
in EUR
|Total
|554
|28,498
|551,072.84
|401
|23,528
|453,158.46
|07/03/2023
|3
|320
|6,780.80
|1
|120
|2,592.00
|07/05/2023
|3
|241
|5,109.20
|7
|581
|12,758.76
|07/06/2023
|-
|-
|-
|4
|210
|4,722.90
|07/07/2023
|10
|630
|14,294.70
|-
|-
|-
|07/11/2023
|2
|200
|4,480.00
|1
|120
|2,712.00
|07/12/2023
|1
|120
|2,676.00
|-
|-
|-
|07/13/2023
|2
|20
|444.40
|5
|101
|2,272.50
|07/14/2023
|6
|101
|2,231.09
|-
|-
|-
|07/17/2023
|2
|151
|3,322.00
|-
|-
|-
|07/18/2023
|4
|269
|5,874.96
|-
|-
|-
|07/19/2023
|2
|89
|1,940.20
|2
|101
|2,222.00
|07/20/2023
|1
|32
|697.60
|-
|-
|-
|07/21/2023
|1
|1
|21.95
|2
|101
|2,222.00
|07/24/2023
|8
|540
|11,799.00
|3
|238
|5,228.86
|07/25/2023
|6
|251
|5,471.80
|6
|263
|5,780.74
|07/26/2023
|2
|121
|2,637.80
|4
|101
|2,211.90
|07/27/2023
|10
|205
|4,479.25
|5
|301
|6,622.00
|07/28/2023
|6
|656
|14,340.16
|7
|437
|9,605.26
|07/31/2023
|3
|420
|9,030.00
|-
|-
|-
|08/01/2023
|3
|122
|2,635.20
|5
|241
|5,217.65
|08/02/2023
|6
|629
|13,416.57
|2
|6
|130.80
|08/03/2023
|6
|420
|8,794.80
|6
|600
|12,702.00
|08/04/2023
|6
|500
|10,420.00
|5
|401
|8,392.93
|08/07/2023
|1
|100
|2,100.00
|6
|148
|3,122.80
|08/08/2023
|7
|500
|10,480.00
|4
|151
|3,195.16
|08/09/2023
|5
|320
|6,611.20
|4
|235
|4,878.60
|08/10/2023
|3
|200
|4,150.00
|6
|365
|7,632.15
|08/11/2023
|3
|134
|2,811.32
|6
|301
|6,351.10
|08/15/2023
|3
|168
|3,521.28
|1
|1
|21.05
|08/16/2023
|4
|246
|5,121.72
|-
|-
|-
|08/17/2023
|5
|500
|10,370.00
|-
|-
|-
|08/18/2023
|7
|627
|12,753.18
|3
|121
|2,504.70
|08/21/2023
|4
|201
|4,070.25
|5
|451
|9,313.15
|08/22/2023
|9
|530
|10,875.60
|-
|-
|-
|08/23/2023
|6
|201
|4,110.45
|3
|17
|350.03
|08/24/2023
|2
|81
|1,660.50
|3
|185
|3,811.00
|08/25/2023
|5
|53
|1,097.10
|2
|201
|4,180.80
|08/28/2023
|1
|48
|988.80
|1
|150
|3,120.00
|08/29/2023
|6
|230
|4,701.20
|4
|700
|14,602.00
|08/30/2023
|10
|516
|10,479.96
|2
|3
|62.10
|08/31/2023
|5
|301
|6,044.08
|3
|201
|4,080.30
|09/01/2023
|3
|201
|4,080.30
|2
|201
|4,120.50
|09/04/2023
|1
|1
|20.20
|-
|-
|-
|09/05/2023
|3
|300
|6,090.00
|1
|200
|4,100.00
|09/06/2023
|-
|-
|-
|6
|390
|7,948.20
|09/07/2023
|5
|100
|2,030.00
|-
|-
|-
|09/08/2023
|8
|202
|4,090.50
|1
|1
|20.30
|09/11/2023
|4
|300
|6,009.00
|-
|-
|-
|09/13/2023
|8
|429
|8,464.17
|1
|1
|19.98
|09/14/2023
|2
|178
|3,501.26
|-
|-
|-
|09/15/2023
|4
|151
|2,985.27
|1
|1
|20.00
|09/18/2023
|4
|51
|991.44
|1
|1
|19.50
|09/19/2023
|1
|1
|19.48
|1
|1
|19.48
|09/20/2023
|-
|-
|-
|7
|700
|13,643.00
|09/21/2023
|19
|1,100
|20,174.00
|2
|600
|11,052.00
|09/22/2023
|2
|150
|2,695.50
|1
|1
|19.50
|09/25/2023
|-
|-
|-
|6
|300
|5,442.00
|09/26/2023
|5
|102
|1,827.84
|7
|550
|9,949.50
|09/27/2023
|1
|49
|862.40
|6
|351
|6,296.94
|09/28/2023
|5
|301
|5,348.77
|2
|151
|2,733.10
|09/29/2023
|-
|-
|-
|7
|1,570
|28,872.30
|10/02/2023
|-
|-
|-
|12
|400
|7,452.00
|10/03/2023
|5
|420
|7,602.00
|4
|320
|5,923.20
|10/04/2023
|3
|201
|3,607.95
|1
|1
|18.02
|10/05/2023
|7
|294
|5,233.20
|5
|241
|4,362.10
|10/06/2023
|11
|521
|9,409.26
|3
|241
|4,458.50
|10/09/2023
|10
|358
|6,261.42
|6
|100
|1,790.00
|10/10/2023
|3
|239
|4,170.55
|3
|100
|1,800.00
|10/11/2023
|2
|101
|1,777.60
|9
|483
|8,679.51
|10/12/2023
|21
|940
|16,572.20
|-
|-
|-
|10/13/2023
|8
|399
|6,826.89
|1
|1
|17.60
|10/16/2023
|-
|-
|-
|6
|969
|17,015.64
|10/17/2023
|3
|201
|3,477.30
|1
|1
|17.50
|10/18/2023
|8
|300
|5,091.00
|10
|1,050
|18,438.00
|10/19/2023
|4
|101
|1,797.80
|5
|201
|3,646.14
|10/20/2023
|10
|401
|7,141.81
|1
|1
|18.18
|10/23/2023
|13
|601
|10,499.47
|-
|-
|-
|10/24/2023
|10
|350
|6,055.00
|7
|301
|5,228.37
|10/25/2023
|8
|501
|8,627.22
|7
|201
|3,475.29
|10/26/2023
|3
|189
|3,260.25
|6
|146
|2,525.80
|10/27/2023
|6
|300
|5,241.00
|15
|705
|12,372.75
|10/30/2023
|9
|511
|8,830.08
|4
|155
|2,734.20
|10/31/2023
|1
|76
|1,292.00
|3
|15
|258.00
|11/01/2023
|7
|250
|4,252.50
|3
|96
|1,651.20
|11/02/2023
|2
|96
|1,641.60
|4
|285
|4,973.25
|11/03/2023
|1
|83
|1,452.50
|6
|382
|6,845.44
|11/06/2023
|-
|-
|-
|9
|536
|9,851.68
|11/07/2023
|10
|601
|10,968.25
|5
|301
|5,538.40
|11/08/2023
|5
|200
|3,650.00
|1
|100
|1,850.00
|11/09/2023
|4
|191
|3,504.85
|1
|1
|18.50
|11/10/2023
|3
|101
|1,858.40
|1
|1
|18.42
|11/13/2023
|-
|-
|-
|1
|120
|2,220.00
|11/14/2023
|7
|74
|1,357.16
|1
|1
|18.48
|11/15/2023
|2
|69
|1,255.80
|4
|400
|7,432.00
|11/16/2023
|1
|1
|18.56
|3
|301
|5,619.67
|11/17/2023
|4
|241
|4,518.75
|5
|351
|6,665.49
|11/20/2023
|1
|100
|1,900.00
|6
|400
|7,740.00
|11/21/2023
|9
|580
|10,892.40
|-
|-
|-
|11/22/2023
|-
|-
|-
|1
|1
|19.00
|11/23/2023
|1
|1
|18.64
|3
|87
|1,635.60
|11/24/2023
|-
|-
|-
|10
|346
|6,560.16
|11/27/2023
|1
|1
|19.20
|5
|220
|4,228.40
|11/28/2023
|-
|-
|-
|2
|221
|4,311.71
|11/29/2023
|1
|100
|1,940.00
|-
|-
|-
|11/30/2023
|5
|200
|3,850.00
|-
|-
|-
|12/01/2023
|7
|321
|6,073.32
|3
|121
|2,335.30
|12/04/2023
|2
|101
|1,908.90
|1
|1
|18.98
|12/05/2023
|7
|407
|7,631.25
|3
|15
|284.85
|12/06/2023
|8
|401
|7,518.75
|1
|1
|18.94
|12/07/2023
|11
|301
|5,589.57
|2
|24
|455.76
|12/08/2023
|13
|361
|6,609.91
|4
|94
|1,739.00
|12/11/2023
|10
|700
|12,817.00
|9
|380
|7,068.00
|12/12/2023
|7
|401
|7,197.95
|5
|178
|3,264.52
|12/13/2023
|5
|200
|3,570.00
|14
|300
|5,385.00
|12/14/2023
|6
|199
|3,552.15
|3
|201
|3,607.95
|12/15/2023
|4
|103
|1,854.00
|1
|1
|18.00
|12/18/2023
|4
|299
|5,292.30
|-
|-
|-
|12/19/2023
|3
|100
|1,768.00
|-
|-
|-
|12/20/2023
|1
|50
|875.00
|-
|-
|-
|12/21/2023
|2
|50
|890.00
|-
|-
|-
|12/22/2023
|1
|1
|17.88
|3
|201
|3,597.90
|12/27/2023
|-
|-
|-
|1
|20
|358.80
|12/28/2023
|-
|-
|-
|1
|38
|681.72
Attachment
- 00639600120_CEGEDIM_Bilan_semestriel_20231231_ENG